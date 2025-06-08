MLB Insider Shuts Door on Cubs’ Potential Trade Target

For the third year in a row, third base looked like a trade deadline target for the Chicago Cubs. But this time around, the answer might already be on the roster.

Jon Heyman all but slammed the door shut on the idea of the Cubs acquiring Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, telling the New York Post that the Cubs “seem set now with rookie Matt Shaw emerging.” He also gave McMahon just a 10% chance of being traded at all. Heyman cited Colorado’s usual reluctance to move core pieces.

It’s a notable pivot for a team that has made midseason trades to patch the hot corner in back-to-back years. While early struggles and injuries created a void at third base this season, prompting speculation that Jed Hoyer’s front office might target McMahon, the Cubs appear to have found their answer in-house.

And that’s a message from the front office just as much as it is from the player.

From Triple-A to Trusted

Matt Shaw didn’t exactly light the world on fire when he first debuted earlier this year. But after a reset in Triple-A Iowa, he came back looking like a different guy. He’s flashing the same offensive upside that made him a first-round pick in 2023. He’s making it clear why the Cubs held off on a third-base upgrade in the first place.

Since his return, Shaw has posted solid numbers at the plate and brought a spark to the Cubs’ infield. With his emergence, the urgency to make a win-now move for a player like McMahon has all but vanished.

McMahon Wasn’t a Fit Anyway

While Ryan McMahon brings power and elite defense, the rest of the résumé doesn’t exactly scream “deadline prize.” His 2025 numbers with the Rockies—.207/.316/.355 with a 28.8% strikeout rate—paint the picture of a player whose offensive value is inflated by Coors Field. He’s posted a career OPS+ of just 92, meaning he’s been below league average at the plate over nine seasons.

For a team like the Cubs, which is already in the thick of a playoff race and doesn’t want to disrupt their chemistry. It never made much sense to send top-tier assets to Colorado for a bat that’s struggling to hit above the Mendoza Line.

Cubs’ Deadline Focus Shifts to Pitching

With Shaw solidifying the hot corner, the Cubs’ front office can redirect its deadline focus toward its most significant area of need: pitching. Despite a hot start to the season, Chicago’s rotation has been inconsistent. Also, the bullpen could use another high-leverage arm down the stretch.

Names like Sandy Alcantara and Erick Fedde have been floated as potential starting pitcher targets. Also, bullpen arms such as Kyle Finnegan or Michael Kopech—just activated from the Dodgers’ IL—could draw interest as well.

In other words, don’t expect Jed Hoyer to spend prospect capital on a middling third baseman. There’s a much more urgent need on the mound.

Message Sent

By moving on from the McMahon rumors and publicly backing Matt Shaw, the Cubs have sent a clear message: they believe in the young core they’ve built. That includes not only Shaw but also players like Pete Crow-Armstrong, Michael Busch, and Seiya Suzuki, who have all played key roles in Chicago’s strong start.

It’s a vote of confidence for a rookie who earned it and a quiet nod to the organization’s patience. The trade deadline is always a tempting time to chase quick fixes, but the Cubs are signaling that their long-term plan is working—and they’re sticking to it.