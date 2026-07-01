MLB World Reacts to Cubs’ Historical Win Over Padres on Wednesday

The Chicago Cubs have broken out of their slump in a big way over the last couple of weeks. On Wednesday afternoon, they continued their hot streak with a dominant victory over the San Diego Padres.

When all was said and done, the Cubs hit eight home runs en route to a 23-3 beatdown of the Padres.

As shared by the official MLB account on X, Chicago tied its franchise record for home runs in a single game with eight. The Cubs also scored 23 runs for the first time since 1995 and won their fifth straight game. They improved to 49-38 with the win.

Dansby Swanson led the way for Chicago on Wednesday, hitting three home runs and driving in eight RBI. Michael Conforto hit two home runs and had four RBI, while Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a three-run home run himself. The entire team looked locked in at the plate with 17 hits.

Fans were quick to jump into the comments section to share their reactions to the impressive performance.

MLB World Reacts to Cubs’ 23-3 Win Over Padres

Here are just a few of the reactions that were shared about the Cubs’ win.

“That was fun. Winners of 9 and 10 and 15 of 19. Such a streaky team,” one comment read.

A second fan commented, “Who missed the extra point.”

“23 runs in a baseball game doesn’t even look real,” a third comment read.

Another comment said, “Love to see it, but we need to save some runs for the Cardinals.”

“Guess the Cubs finally found a way to make the ball travel farther than my morning coffee runs,” a fifth fan wrote.

What’s Next for the Chicago Cubs?

With the win on Wednesday, Chicago has officially swept its three-game series against San Diego. The Cubs will remain at home for another three-game series.

On Friday, July 3, they will begin a three-game series against the NL Central rival St. Louis Cardinals. After that, they will hit the road for a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles and then a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Chicago has now won nine of its last 10 games and is one of the hottest teams in baseball. Hopefully, the Cubs can keep this level of play up.

What makes the recent hot streak even more impressive is the fact that they are winning at such a high level with so many injuries. Chicago still has multiple key players out of the lineup or rotation.

All of that being said, the Cubs’ fan base was given a show on Wednesday. Now, the team will need to regroup and attempt to do the same thing against their biggest rivals starting on Friday.