MLB World Reacts To Chicago Cubs Announcing Trade For 8-Year Player

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs finished their series with the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field.

They won by a score of 10-1 (and took two out of three in the series).

Before Sunday’s game, the Cubs announced a trade with the Athletics on Saturday night.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The Cubs grab veteran starter Aaron Civale, who was DFA’’d by the Athletics The A’s get Class S pitcher Aiden Moffett”

MLB World Reacts To Cubs-Athletics Trade

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

Patrick Mooney: “Adding more pitching depth, the Cubs are acquiring Aaron Civale off his recent DFA by the Athletics, for Aiden Moffett, who has pitched for Class-A Myrtle Beach and in the Arizona Complex League this season.”

@nateoifsports: “Aaron Civale is headed to Chicago. He’s a command-first righty who works with a six-pitch mix. The cutter is his most-used pitch and helps set up everything else. In 2023: • 3.46 ERA • 122.1 IP • 116 K • 88th percentile and 92nd percentile Pitching Run Value”

Andy Martínez: “Cubs announce they’ve acquired right-hander Aaron Civale and cash from the A’s for right-hander Aiden Moffett, who is in the Arizona Complex League. Civale had a 2.08 ERA in 13 innings for the Cubs in ’25.”

@TheBlogfines: “This was an easy move to see coming. Aaron Civale is basically right in that Assad/Rea/Talilon tier on paper. Competent guy who can give innings. Ignore his full-season numbers, accounting for Sacramento/Las Vegas pitching. He’s been fine enough on the road.”

@TheWrigleyWire: “Aaron Civale pitched five games for the Cubs in 2025, posting a 2.08 ERA and holding opponents to a .149 AVG. Had a rough stretch for the A’s this year, will look to rebound similar to last year.”

@Cubs_Daily1: “Aaron Civale this year: 74.2 IP, 5.42 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 5.34 FIP, 17.0 K%, 6.7 BB% Has pitched half of his games at the worst ballpark for pitchers this year according to park factors.”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 56-43 record in 99 games.

They will host the Detroit Tigers on Monday.