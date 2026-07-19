Hi, Subscriber

MLB World Reacts To Chicago Cubs Announcing Trade For 8-Year Player

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 09: Manager Craig Counsell of the Chicago Cubs speaks to the media during a press conference before game four of the National League Division Series at Wrigley Field on October 09, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs finished their series with the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field.

They won by a score of 10-1 (and took two out of three in the series).

Before Sunday’s game, the Cubs announced a trade with the Athletics on Saturday night.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “The Cubs grab veteran starter Aaron Civale, who was DFA’’d by the Athletics The A’s get Class S pitcher Aiden Moffett

MLB World Reacts To Cubs-Athletics Trade

GettyAaron Civale #45 of the Athletics pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Sutter Health Park on July 04, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

Patrick Mooney: “Adding more pitching depth, the Cubs are acquiring Aaron Civale off his recent DFA by the Athletics, for Aiden Moffett, who has pitched for Class-A Myrtle Beach and in the Arizona Complex League this season.”

@nateoifsports: “Aaron Civale is headed to Chicago. He’s a command-first righty who works with a six-pitch mix. The cutter is his most-used pitch and helps set up everything else. In 2023: • 3.46 ERA • 122.1 IP • 116 K • 88th percentile and 92nd percentile Pitching Run Value”

Andy Martínez: “Cubs announce they’ve acquired right-hander Aaron Civale and cash from the A’s for right-hander Aiden Moffett, who is in the Arizona Complex League. Civale had a 2.08 ERA in 13 innings for the Cubs in ’25.”

GettyAaron Civale #45 of the Athletics pitches during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

@TheBlogfines: “This was an easy move to see coming. Aaron Civale is basically right in that Assad/Rea/Talilon tier on paper. Competent guy who can give innings. Ignore his full-season numbers, accounting for Sacramento/Las Vegas pitching. He’s been fine enough on the road.”

@TheWrigleyWire: “Aaron Civale pitched five games for the Cubs in 2025, posting a 2.08 ERA and holding opponents to a .149 AVG. Had a rough stretch for the A’s this year, will look to rebound similar to last year.”

@Cubs_Daily1: “Aaron Civale this year: 74.2 IP, 5.42 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 5.34 FIP, 17.0 K%, 6.7 BB% Has pitched half of his games at the worst ballpark for pitchers this year according to park factors.”

Cubs Right Now

GettyDansby Swanson #7 and Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs look on as they exit the field at the end of the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field on July 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 56-43 record in 99 games.

They will host the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

MLB World Reacts To Chicago Cubs Announcing Trade For 8-Year Player

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x