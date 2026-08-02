MLB World Reacts To Chicago Cubs Announcing Trade With Blue Jays

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs finished their series with the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs lost by a score of 2-1 (and dropped two out of three games in the series).

Chicago Cubs Make Trade With Blue Jays

During Sunday’s game, news came out that the Cubs had made a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Chicago Cubs traded RHP Jameson Taillon to Toronto Blue Jays.”

Taillon was recently designated for assignment.

He had been with the Cubs since the 2023 season.

That said, Taillon went just 2-6 with a 5.92 ERA in 15 starts this year.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the trade:

Keegan Matheson: “Jameson Taillon clearly profiles as a starter who can step in and handle a rotation spot the rest of the way, presuming the #BlueJays deal a starter. Down year for him with the Cubs and we don’t know the dollar figures just yet, but a very sensible option for that role.”

Richard Griffin: “Blue Jays acquisition of RHP Jameson Taillon, 34, from the Cubs with cash for future considerations is an indicator that at least one of the current Jays starters (Bieber or Gausman) will be traded by tomorrow at 6 pm. Taillon has made 238 career starts and one relief appearance.”

Blue Jays: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP Jameson Taillon 🇨🇦 and cash considerations from the Cubs in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Welcome to Canada’s Team 🍁”

@PCA4FC: “Just getting off Jameson Taillon’s remaining contract is huge.”

@JustTalkinBall0: “HOW DID WE GET SOMETHING FOR HIM😭😭😭😭😭😭”

@BallByBoston: “This officially ends Taillon’s tenure with the #Cubs. There were highs, and plenty of lows, but Cub fans will never forget his performance to send us to the NLDS. Thank you for everything Jmo 🫡”

@kcomaha: “I wish him well. He seems like a great dude and helped get the post World Series era Cubs back to the playoffs”

Looking At Taillon

Taillon was picked in the 1st round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees over 10 MLB seasons.