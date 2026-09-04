Chicago Cubs Player Makes Heartfelt Post Before Marlins Series

On Friday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

They are coming off a series where they split four games with the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

During the series, BJ Murray made his MLB debut.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN wrote (on September 1): “MLB debut for BJ Murray just now. He becomes the 10th player from the Bahamas to make it to the majors.”

Chicago Cubs Player Makes Heartfelt Post

Ahead of their series with the Marlins, Murray made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 11,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “God is great! 09/01/26 is a day I’ll never forget. Thank you to everyone that’s supported me throughout this journey. We ain’t done yet🤞🏽”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

James Triantos: “Let’s go beej🫶🏻🫶🏻”

Brendan Beck: “Yessir!! 🔥🔥”

@danivespi: “Let’s go!!!!! Soak it all in!! So so happy for you!! 💪🏼”

@noahgoldbergphoto: “Yeah BJ!! Proud of you my guy!!”