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Chicago Cubs Player Makes Heartfelt Post Before Marlins Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 01: BJ Murray Jr. #83 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior his MLB debut against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

They are coming off a series where they split four games with the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

During the series, BJ Murray made his MLB debut.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN wrote (on September 1): “MLB debut for BJ Murray just now. He becomes the 10th player from the Bahamas to make it to the majors.”

Chicago Cubs Player Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyBJ Murray Jr. #83 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior his MLB debut against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ahead of their series with the Marlins, Murray made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 11,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “God is great! 09/01/26 is a day I’ll never forget. Thank you to everyone that’s supported me throughout this journey. We ain’t done yet🤞🏽”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

James Triantos: “Let’s go beej🫶🏻🫶🏻”

Brendan Beck: “Yessir!! 🔥🔥”

@danivespi: “Let’s go!!!!! Soak it all in!! So so happy for you!! 💪🏼”

@noahgoldbergphoto: “Yeah BJ!! Proud of you my guy!!”

GettyBJ Murray Jr. #83 of the Chicago Cubs at bat in his MLB debut against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Player Makes Heartfelt Post Before Marlins Series

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