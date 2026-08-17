Chicago Cubs Get New Dansby Swanson Update Before White Sox Series

During Sunday’s loss, Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson exited the game after an awkward swing in the third inning. Chicago placed the shortstop on the injured list after the game.
Chicago Cubs Receive New Dansby Swanson Injury News Before White Sox Game
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 14: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs fields a ground ball during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on August 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Many speculated that Swanson could miss the remainder of the season after he suffered his oblique injury on Sunday.
Luckily, the star shortstop should be ready for the postseason.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 04: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs runs the bases after his solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at Wrigley Field on August 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Ahead of Monday’s matchup against the White Sox, the Cubs got a brand new update on Swanson’s injury.
ESPN’s Jesse Rogers wrote on X: “Cubs news: Hearing it’s a Grade 2 oblique strain for Dansby Swanson, per a source. Normal timetable is 4-6 weeks. That would have him ready for the postseason.”
Looking at Chicago Cubs Shortstop Dansby Swanson
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 14: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs hits a single during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on August 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Swanson has had a below-average season at the plate, slashing .216/.300/.404 with 18 home runs and 66 RBI over 119 games.
However, his defense has been outstanding, which is why he has been worth 3.3 bWAR in 2026.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 05: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs at bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Cubs signed Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract in Dec. 2022 after he spent seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves.
Since joining the Cubs, Swanson has posted 16.9 bWAR and a .238/.310/.407 slash line with 80 home runs and 289 RBI.
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 12: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on August 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
In his 11-year MLB career, Swanson has posted 31.7 bWAR and a .248/.317/.413 slash line with 182 home runs, 253 doubles, 24 triples and 700 RBI.
While Swanson has overall been a below-average hitter throughout his career, his spectacular defense has made him one of the best shortstops in baseball over the past decade.
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 12: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs fields a ground ball against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park on August 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Swanson has won two Gold Gloves and earned two All-Star nods in his career. He also won the 2021 World Series as a member of the Braves.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Chicago Cubs Get New Dansby Swanson Update Before White Sox Series