Cubs Provide New Update About Justin Steele’s Injury Status

The Chicago Cubs entered the 2026 MLB season with the goal of winning a World Series. They also had an elite rotation that was one of the best in baseball and the hope of Justin Steele returning to the mound.

So far this season, the Cubs have been met with mixed results.

Early on, they were one of the best teams in baseball. After losing to the Pittsburgh Pirates again on Tuesday evening, they have now lost 10 straight games and are just 29-26.

Already, injuries have played a brutal role in Chicago’s start to the year. Multiple key players have been hurt, especially in the rotation. Matthew Boyd, Edward Cabrera, Steele, and Cade Horton have all gone down.

On Tuesday, the Cubs and Jed Hoyer did reveal a slight update about Steele’s status.

Cubs Reveal Update on Justin Steele Amid Injury Recovery

As shared by Meghan Montemurro of Chicago Tribune, Hoyer offered an update about Steele. Chicago remains optimistic about his return to the mound.

“We’re hopeful to get him back. Obviously there comes a point which you run out of days but I don’t think we’re there yet and I know Justin wants to come back more than anything,” Hoyer said.

“Our hope is that we can get him back by the end of the year and really help us.”

Having Steele back in the rotation would be a major plus for the Cubs. Not long ago, he was a legitimate ace for the franchise. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed his career.

At this point in time, there is no timeline for Steele’s return to the field. Hopefully, the rest of his recovery process goes smoothly with no setbacks.

What Would Justin Steele Bring to Chicago’s Rotation?

There is no guarantee that Steele would be able to return at the same level the Cubs last saw him. However, if he could, he would be an instant star in the rotation.

Back in 2024, Steele made 24 starts. He went 5-5 in those appearances to go along with a 3.07 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP, a 3.6 K/BB ratio, and 134.2 innings pitched.

He made 30 starts in 2023. In those outings, he compiled a 16-5 record with a 3.06 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP, a 4.9 K/BB ratio, and 173.1 innings pitched.

Steele is now 30 years old. He should still have plenty of good baseball left in him. Chicago is clearly holding out hope that he’ll be able to get back to being the player he was before the injury.

Expect to hear more updates about Steele’s status as the season moves forward. For now, all the Cubs can do is to wait and hope that he’s able to complete his recovery and make an impact later on in the year.