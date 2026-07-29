Chicago Cubs Announce News on 10-Year MLB Veteran Amid Cardinals Series

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO. Game 3 is slated to begin at 6:45 p.m. CDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s game, the Cubs announced an update on a 10-year MLB veteran.

Chicago Cubs Reveal Update on 10-Year MLB Veteran During Cardinals Series

The Chicago Cubs have sent left-handed reliever Hoby Milner on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Iowa, according to the southpaw’s transactions log on MLB.com.

Milner has been on the injured list since June 27 due to appendicitis.

The left-hander has posted a 3.53 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 18 strikeouts over 35 2/3 innings for the Cubs this season.

More About Chicago Cubs LHP Hoby Milner

Milner, 35, is known for his unique side-arm delivery. He has 10 seasons of big-league experience.

The Philadelphia Phillies selected Milner in the seventh round of the 2012 MLB Draft from the University of Texas.

Milner posted a 2.01 ERA over 31 1/3 innings for the Phillies in 2017, the left-hander’s rookie season.

After Milner posted a 7.71 ERA in 4 2/3 innings in 2018, the Phillies designated him for assignment and then traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays in July 2018.

Milner played for the Rays organization through the 2019 season. He signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Angels in Nov. 2019 after electing free agency.

Milner pitched for the Angels in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, then elected free agency and signed a minor-league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2020-21 offseason.

Milner pitched for the Brewers for four seasons. He spent the 2025 season with the Texas Rangers.

The Cubs signed Milner to a one-year, $3.75 million deal this past offseason.

In his MLB career, Milner has posted a 3.80 ERA with a 1.23 WHIP and 339 strikeouts across 377 innings.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs won the first two games of their current series against the Cardinals. The club has won seven of its last 10 games.

Chicago holds the first National League Wild Card spot with a 61-46 record. The team is six games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.