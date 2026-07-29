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Chicago Cubs Announce News on 10-Year MLB Veteran Amid Cardinals Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 12: Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO. Game 3 is slated to begin at 6:45 p.m. CDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s game, the Cubs announced an update on a 10-year MLB veteran.

Chicago Cubs Reveal Update on 10-Year MLB Veteran During Cardinals Series

San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 05: Hoby Milner #41 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs have sent left-handed reliever Hoby Milner on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Iowa, according to the southpaw’s transactions log on MLB.com.

Milner has been on the injured list since June 27 due to appendicitis.

The left-hander has posted a 3.53 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 18 strikeouts over 35 2/3 innings for the Cubs this season.

More About Chicago Cubs LHP Hoby Milner

Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres

GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 28: Hoby Milner #41 of the Chicago Cubs during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park on April 28, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Milner, 35, is known for his unique side-arm delivery. He has 10 seasons of big-league experience.

The Philadelphia Phillies selected Milner in the seventh round of the 2012 MLB Draft from the University of Texas.

Milner posted a 2.01 ERA over 31 1/3 innings for the Phillies in 2017, the left-hander’s rookie season.

Oakland Athletics v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 17: Hoby Milner #55 of the Philadelphia Phillies in action against the Oakland Athletics during a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 17, 2017. The A’s defeated the Phillies 6-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

After Milner posted a 7.71 ERA in 4 2/3 innings in 2018, the Phillies designated him for assignment and then traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays in July 2018.

Milner played for the Rays organization through the 2019 season. He signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Angels in Nov. 2019 after electing free agency.

Baltimore Orioles v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One

GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 03: Hoby Milner #60 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches in the ninth inning during the first game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field on September 03, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Milner pitched for the Angels in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, then elected free agency and signed a minor-league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2020-21 offseason.

Milner pitched for the Brewers for four seasons. He spent the 2025 season with the Texas Rangers.

Milwaukee Brewers v Texas Rangers

GettyARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 9: Hoby Milner #41 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field on September 9, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Cubs signed Milner to a one-year, $3.75 million deal this past offseason.

In his MLB career, Milner has posted a 3.80 ERA with a 1.23 WHIP and 339 strikeouts across 377 innings.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs won the first two games of their current series against the Cardinals. The club has won seven of its last 10 games.

Chicago holds the first National League Wild Card spot with a 61-46 record. The team is six games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Announce News on 10-Year MLB Veteran Amid Cardinals Series

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