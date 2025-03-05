Cubs to make Japan trip without Gold Glove-winning second baseman 

Opening day for the Cubs is thirteen days away. Unfortunately for Nico Hoerner, he will have to wait a bit longer to suit up for the Cubbies.

In less than two weeks, the Cubs will take the long flight to Japan to play the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite only playing a two-game series against the defending champs. the Cubs will be in Japan for over a week. That downtime in an unfamiliar environment would not be beneficial to Nico’s rehab journey as he is still recovering from off-season arm surgery. Nico had surgery on October 11th to repair a torn flexor tendon in his arm. Some speculate that this procedure stems from a June 8th incident where Reds pitcher Hunter Greene nailed Nico in his hand which could have irritated the flexor tendon. Add to that the natural wear and tear from the rest of the season, and it’s easy to see why Nico Hoerner would want to clean it up immediately following the conclusion of the Cubs 2024 Season.

When asked about the injury Cubs Manager said “It’s good news because we were very much tracking towards opening day, domestic opening day… So it stinks in terms of not getting to be part of the trip, but his rehab in the last couple of weeks I think took a step forward and he’s starting to progress quicker.” Those words seem optimistic for the twenty-seven-year-old infielder. His chances of making it back for the Cubs home opener are still very much alive.

A Ceremonous Japan Trip

This series will see some of MLB’s finest Japanese talent on full display to the entire world. The Cubs and Dodgers have both been heavily involved in acquiring players from Japan. Just this offseason the Dodgers signed young phenom Roki Sasaki after signing Shohei Ohtanin and Yoshanobo Yamamoto last season. Cubs superstar pitcher Shota Imanaga will also have his homecoming as he played eight seasons professionally before making the switch to MLB.

Nico has been a staple in the Cubs lineup since the 2021 season having appeared in at least 135 games every season, with his last two crossing over the 150-game mark. While his start to the 2025 season will be delayed, it doesn’t appear that the offseason procedure will significantly hamper the twenty-seven-year-old’s chances to reclaim his Iron Man status. In addition to his health, Nico has been a productive player for the north-siders. While his bat is league average, his superb defense and excellent baserunning make him a vital part of the Chicago lineup.

Veteran additions will fill the (temporary) void

In the meantime look for one of Chicago’s offseason infield additions such as Jon Berti, Justin Turner, or Vidal Bruján to fill the void left at second base. Additionally, Rule 5 draft pick Gage Workman has impressed this spring and could get an early look from the Cubs. While this arrangement should be temporary, it could give the Cubs a good chance to see which of their bench options they can rely on the most in crucial situations.