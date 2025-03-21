Nico Hoerner making Spring debut for Cubs

Nico Hoerner has not yet suited up for the Cubs this season. But today he makes his much-anticipated spring training debut Hoerner will take on the Padres and bat second in his first action this spring.

Last season Hoerner was good for the Cubs. In 151 games the gold glove-winning second baseman slashed .273/.335/.373 for a .708 OPS. That mark is a bit lower than his career mark of .719, but his flexor injury likely played a part in that. Despite having league-average offensive numbers for the majority of his career, Hoerner provides great value to the Cubs with his defense and base running.

An old-school style player

Hoerner plays the game in an old-school fashion. He does not hit for much power, but his swing-and-miss numbers are some of the best in the game. He has mastered the ability to hit to all fields and is nearly impossible to strike out. Hoerner strikes out at just 10.3% of the time ranking him in the 99th percentile of hitters. Additionally, his xBA of .280 ranks him in the 91st percentile.

His defense is his best attribute, however. His eleven outs above average last season were fourth in all of MLB for second baseman. This mark placed him in the 95th percentile of all fielders. He combines with Dansby Swanson to form arguably the best middle infield defense in the major leagues.

Lastly, Nico is a weapon on the base paths. He has averaged forty stolen bases per 162 games the last two seasons and his baserunning value is 95th percentile. He is an excellent lower-third-of-the-order option for the Cubs.

He may be joining the Cubs in Arizona

Hoerner has spent the offseason recovering from flexor tendon surgery on his right forearm that he had on October 11th. Many speculate this injury came from him being struck with a Hunter Greene pitch earlier last season. This injury caused Hoerner to feel great discomfort, and experience lowered throwing velocity. Hoerner opted to get surgery immediately following the Cubs season last year and has been recovering since then.

The hope is that Nico Hoerner will be ready to go for the Cub’s next series in Arizona, which starts March 27th. That deadline seems a bit tight given he will have less than a week of spring training action under his belt. But the Cubs feel he should be ready to go by then.

Hoerner did not make the Cubs trip to Tokyo as he was not ready for game action and the time in Tokyo would have delayed his rehabilitation process. In his absence, veteran Jon Berti started both games for the Cubs at second base. Berti had a rough first game featuring a costly error but bounced back to have a good game 2 with three hits and a stolen base. Berti will return to a bench option for the Cubs when Nico is ready.

After a disappointing series offensively and defensively, the Cubs are hoping that Nico Hoerner will provide this team with the spark it needs to combat a brutal early schedule.