Chicago Cubs Officially Release 10-Year MLB Player During Padres Series

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are coming off a 3-2 victory on Monday.

Chicago Cubs Officially Release 10-Year MLB Player

Earlier this week, the Cubs announced the news that they had designated Vincent Velasquez for assignment.

Patrick Mooney of The Athletic wrote (on June 28): “The Cubs DFA’d Vince Velasquez and recalled Jordan Wicks from Triple-A Iowa ahead of today’s game in Milwaukee.”

It’s now been announced that he has elected free agency.

MLB.com wrote (on June 30): “RHP Vince Velasquez elected free agency.”

Velasquez had appeared in two games for Chicago.

It’s still possible that he returns to the franchise on a new Minor League deal.

Looking At Velasquez

Velasquez was picked in the 2nd round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He is most known for his time with the Philadelphia Phillies where he spent part of six seasons.

Paul Casella of MLB wrote (on April 4, 2025): “Most K’s by any Phillies pitcher in his first 2 starts with the team: 1. Vince Velasquez – 25 2. Jim Bunning – 20 3. Jesus Luzardo – 19* t4. Roy Halladay – 17 t4. Lowell Palmer – 17 * including 8 in 7 scoreless IP vs. Dodgers tonight”

After the Phillies, the 34-year-old had stops with the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates (and Cubs).

Before this season, Velasquez had been out of the MLB since 2023.

He has gone 38-51 with a 4.86 ERA in 193 games (144 starts).

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs come into Tuesday as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 47-38 record in 85 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games (and are 24-17 in 41 games at home).

Following two more games with the Padres, the Cubs will host the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.