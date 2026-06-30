Hi, Subscriber

Chicago Cubs Officially Release 10-Year MLB Player During Padres Series

  • 125 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 23: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs reacts during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are coming off a 3-2 victory on Monday.

Chicago Cubs Officially Release 10-Year MLB Player

GettyPitcher Vincent Velasquez #58 of the Chicago Cubs poses for a portrait during photo day at Sloan Park on February 17, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.

Earlier this week, the Cubs announced the news that they had designated Vincent Velasquez for assignment.

Patrick Mooney of The Athletic wrote (on June 28): “The Cubs DFA’d Vince Velasquez and recalled Jordan Wicks from Triple-A Iowa ahead of today’s game in Milwaukee.”

It’s now been announced that he has elected free agency.

MLB.com wrote (on June 30): “RHP Vince Velasquez elected free agency.”

Velasquez had appeared in two games for Chicago.

It’s still possible that he returns to the franchise on a new Minor League deal.

Looking At Velasquez

GettyVince Velasquez #56 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in relief during the eighth inning during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Velasquez was picked in the 2nd round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He is most known for his time with the Philadelphia Phillies where he spent part of six seasons.

Paul Casella of MLB wrote (on April 4, 2025): “Most K’s by any Phillies pitcher in his first 2 starts with the team: 1. Vince Velasquez – 25 2. Jim Bunning – 20 3. Jesus Luzardo – 19* t4. Roy Halladay – 17 t4. Lowell Palmer – 17 * including 8 in 7 scoreless IP vs. Dodgers tonight”

GettyVince Velasquez #21 of the Philadelphia Phillies takes a moment before throwing a pitch during the first inning of the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

After the Phillies, the 34-year-old had stops with the San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates (and Cubs).

Before this season, Velasquez had been out of the MLB since 2023.

He has gone 38-51 with a 4.86 ERA in 193 games (144 starts).

Cubs Right Now

GettySeiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a walk-off single in the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field on June 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs come into Tuesday as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 47-38 record in 85 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games (and are 24-17 in 41 games at home).

Following two more games with the Padres, the Cubs will host the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Chicago Cubs Officially Release 10-Year MLB Player During Padres Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x