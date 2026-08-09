Chicago Cubs Officially Released 7-Year MLB Player During Royals Series

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs continued their series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

They lost by a score of 6-3.

That said, the series is tied up at 1-1 with the finale on Sunday.

Cubs Released 7-Year Player

During their series with the Royals, news came out that a Cubs player had elected free agency.

MLB.com wrote (on August 7): “RHP Jake Woodford elected free agency.”

Woodford has appeared in two games for the Cubs this season.

He was recently designated for assignment.

@Called3St wrote (on August 4): “The Cubs designated right-hander Jake Woodford for assignment while activating trade additions Tyrone Taylor and Ryan Zeferjahn. Woodford posted a 7.18 ERA over 26⅓ innings between Chicago and Milwaukee this season. The Cubs also optioned Kevin Alcántara, while Taylor joins the outfield and Zeferjahn adds a stronger swing-and-miss option to the bullpen. The roster shuffle gives Chicago more impact from its deadline additions as it prepares for the stretch run.”

It will be interesting to see if another team picks up Woodford.

There is also the chance that he signs another Minor League deal with the Cubs.

Looking At Woodford

Woodford was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox over seven seasons at the MLB level.

The 29-year-old has gone 11-17 with a 5.29 ERA in 129 games.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 68-50 record in 118 games.

They are 5.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first.

Following one more game with the Royals, the Cubs will visit the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night (they are off on Monday).