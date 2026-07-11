BALTIMORE, MD - JULY 08: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice prior to the baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 8, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.
The Cubs are coming off a 4-0 loss on Friday.
Chicago Cubs Officially Sign 6-Year MLB Player
GettyJosh Fleming #19 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitching in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on April 25, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida.
Earlier this week, the Cubs officially announced that they had signed Josh Fleming.
MLB.com wrote (on July 8): “Chicago Cubs signed LHP Josh Fleming.”
Fleming had appeared in one game for the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this season.
GettyJosh Fleming #19 of the Tampa Bay Rays prepares to deliver a pitch to the Houston Astros in the first inning at Tropicana Field on May 01, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.The Cubs are coming off a 4-0 loss on Friday.Chicago Cubs Officially Sign 6-Year MLB PlayerEarlier this week, the Cubs officially announced that they had signed Josh Fleming.MLB.com wrote (on July 8): “Chicago Cubs signed LHP Josh Fleming.”Fleming had appeared in […]
Chicago Cubs Officially Sign 6-Year MLB Player And Recent Blue Jays Pitcher