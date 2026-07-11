Chicago Cubs Officially Sign 6-Year MLB Player And Recent Blue Jays Pitcher

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

The Cubs are coming off a 4-0 loss on Friday.

Chicago Cubs Officially Sign 6-Year MLB Player

Earlier this week, the Cubs officially announced that they had signed Josh Fleming.

MLB.com wrote (on July 8): “Chicago Cubs signed LHP Josh Fleming.”

Fleming had appeared in one game for the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this season.