Chicago Cubs Officially Sign First Baseman To $1.9 Million Deal During Twins Series

On Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs are playing the second game of their series with the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 5-2 loss on Friday night.

Cubs Sign First Baseman To $1.9 Million Deal

Earlier this month, the Cubs selected Myles Bailey in the 2026 MLB Draft.

MLB Draft wrote (on July 11): “With the 75th pick in the 2026 Draft, the @Cubs select @FSUBaseball first baseman Myles Bailey, No. 83 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reported the news that the Cubs have officially signed Bailey to a contract.

Callis wrote: “Supplemental 2nd-rder Myles Bailey signs w/ @Cubs for $1.9 million (slot 75 value = $1,120,900). @FSUBaseball 1B, best power in entire @MLBDraft, 13 HR & .913 SLG in 26 G this spring before breaking ankle on slide. Also surprisingly athletic for 6-4/257.”

Social Media On Bailey

Here’s what people have been saying about Bailey:

Jacob Zanolla: “The Cubs have signed FSU 1B Myles Bailey for $779K over slot, which is basically transferring the savings from Cade Townsend (just over $800K) to Bailey.”

@TheWrigleyWire: “The Cubs just drafted Myles Bailey. He missed most of the 2026 with an injury and slid in the draft. Multiple people on the broadcast claimed he has the best raw power in the draft. Here’s a 118 mph, 468 ft home run of his:”

Prospect Metrics: “Myles Bailey, the @Cubs 2nd rd pick, gets paid over slot money. Immense power.”

Cubs Right Now