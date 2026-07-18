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Chicago Cubs Officially Sign First Baseman To $1.9 Million Deal During Twins Series

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 06: Manager Craig Counsell of the Chicago Cubs looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 06, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs are playing the second game of their series with the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 5-2 loss on Friday night.

Cubs Sign First Baseman To $1.9 Million Deal

GettyChicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer speaks to the media during a press conference at Wrigley Field on October 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Earlier this month, the Cubs selected Myles Bailey in the 2026 MLB Draft.

MLB Draft wrote (on July 11): “With the 75th pick in the 2026 Draft, the @Cubs select @FSUBaseball first baseman Myles Bailey, No. 83 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reported the news that the Cubs have officially signed Bailey to a contract.

Callis wrote: “Supplemental 2nd-rder Myles Bailey signs w/ @Cubs for $1.9 million (slot 75 value = $1,120,900). @FSUBaseball 1B, best power in entire @MLBDraft, 13 HR & .913 SLG in 26 G this spring before breaking ankle on slide. Also surprisingly athletic for 6-4/257.”

Social Media On Bailey

Here’s what people have been saying about Bailey:

Jacob Zanolla: “The Cubs have signed FSU 1B Myles Bailey for $779K over slot, which is basically transferring the savings from Cade Townsend (just over $800K) to Bailey.”

@TheWrigleyWire: “The Cubs just drafted Myles Bailey. He missed most of the 2026 with an injury and slid in the draft. Multiple people on the broadcast claimed he has the best raw power in the draft. Here’s a 118 mph, 468 ft home run of his:”

Prospect Metrics: “Myles Bailey, the @Cubs 2nd rd pick, gets paid over slot money. Immense power.”

Cubs Right Now

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates hitting a three-run home run with teammates Miguel Amaya #9 and Michael Conforto #20 during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field on July 1, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Officially Sign First Baseman To $1.9 Million Deal During Twins Series

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