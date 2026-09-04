On Friday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Florida.
The Cubs most recently split four games with the Milwaukee Brewers (at home).
Chicago Cubs Close to Getting Javier Assad Back
Ahead of their series with the Marlins, the Cubs revealed that they will likely make a roster move over the weekend.
Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune wrote: “Javier Assad is here in Miami, he’s in the outfield for pregame work with the other Cubs pitchers. Assad is eligible to be recalled from Triple-A tomorrow. Cubs’ starters for Saturday and Sunday are currently listed as TBD.”
Montemurro added in a second post: “Assad is on the taxi squad and will figure into the Cubs’ pitching plans this weekend, Counsell said.”
Looking at Assad
Assad is in the middle of his 5th season pitching at the MLB level (all with the Cubs).
He has gone 6-1 with a 3.46 ERA in 22 games (10 starts) this year.
The 29-year-old was sent to Triple-A last month.
Patrick Mooney of The Athletic wrote (on August 21): “The Cubs optioned Javier Assad to Triple-A Iowa as the corresponding roster move for activating Daniel Palencia ahead of tonight’s game against the Mariners in Seattle.
Looking at the Cubs Right Now
The Cubs are currently the second-place team in the National League Central with a 79-62 record in 141 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 38-31 in 69 games on the road away from Wrigley Field).
Following three games with the Marlins, the Cubs will remain on the road to visit the Brewers on Monday afternoon in Wisconsin.
Looking at the Marlins Right Now
As for the Marlins, they are the third-place team in the National League East with a 71-70 record in 141 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 42-27 in 69 games at home in Miami).
Chicago Cubs on Verge of Making Roster Move During Marlins Series