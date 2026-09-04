Chicago Cubs on Verge of Making Roster Move During Marlins Series

On Friday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Florida.

The Cubs most recently split four games with the Milwaukee Brewers (at home).

Chicago Cubs Close to Getting Javier Assad Back

Getty Javier Assad #72 of the Chicago Cubs reacts against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ahead of their series with the Marlins, the Cubs revealed that they will likely make a roster move over the weekend.

Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune wrote: “Javier Assad is here in Miami, he’s in the outfield for pregame work with the other Cubs pitchers. Assad is eligible to be recalled from Triple-A tomorrow. Cubs’ starters for Saturday and Sunday are currently listed as TBD.”

Montemurro added in a second post: “Assad is on the taxi squad and will figure into the Cubs’ pitching plans this weekend, Counsell said.”

Looking at Assad

Getty Javier Assad #72 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on August 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Assad is in the middle of his 5th season pitching at the MLB level (all with the Cubs).

He has gone 6-1 with a 3.46 ERA in 22 games (10 starts) this year.

The 29-year-old was sent to Triple-A last month.

Patrick Mooney of The Athletic wrote (on August 21): “The Cubs optioned Javier Assad to Triple-A Iowa as the corresponding roster move for activating Daniel Palencia ahead of tonight’s game against the Mariners in Seattle.

Looking at the Cubs Right Now

Getty Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs reacts against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on September 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are currently the second-place team in the National League Central with a 79-62 record in 141 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 38-31 in 69 games on the road away from Wrigley Field).

Following three games with the Marlins, the Cubs will remain on the road to visit the Brewers on Monday afternoon in Wisconsin.

Looking at the Marlins Right Now

Getty Clayton McCullough of the Miami Marlins talks to media prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 02, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

As for the Marlins, they are the third-place team in the National League East with a 71-70 record in 141 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 42-27 in 69 games at home in Miami).