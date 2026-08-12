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Chicago Cubs Announced Daniel Palencia Update Before Nationals Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 02: Daniel Palencia #48 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after defeating the San Diego Padres in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field on October 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs opened up a series with the Washington Nationals (on the road).

They won by a score of 8-6.

Cubs Announced Palencia Update

GettyDaniel Palencia #48 of the Chicago Cubs reacts in the fifth inning during game five of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 11, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ahead of their series with Washington, the Cubs announced the latest update on Daniel Palencia.

MLB.com wrote (on August 11): “Worked two-thirds of an inning for Double-A Knoxville on Aug. 11 in his third rehab outing. Threw 24 pitches (11 strikes) and ended with three walks, one hit batter and one strikeout. Expected to stay on Minor League rehab assignment.”

According to the site, Palencia is still supposed to return to the Cubs in the middle of the month.

The 26-year-old has been out of MLB action since June 15.

He is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 19 games this season.

GettyDaniel Palencia #48 of the Chicago Cubs reacts against the San Diego Padres during Game One of the National League Wild Card Series at Wrigley Field on September 30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Palencia is in the middle of his fourth season at the MLB level (all with the Cubs).

His return will give the Cubs a huge boost heading into the playoffs.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyAlex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with Quintin Berry #0 after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park on August 11, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Cubs come into Wednesday night as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 70-50 record in 120 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 35-26 in 61 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Nationals, the Cubs will head home to host the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Looking At The Nats Right Now

GettyNico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs steals second base against Nasim Nuñez #26 of the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park on August 11, 2026 in Washington, DC.

On the other side of the series, the Nationals come into the night as the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 59-62 record in 121 games.

After their series with the Cubs, they will head on the road to visit the New York Mets on Friday at Citi Field.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announced Daniel Palencia Update Before Nationals Series

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