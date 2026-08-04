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Chicago Cubs Announced Daniel Palencia Update During Dodgers Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 09: Daniel Palencia #48 of the Chicago Cubs prepares to pitch during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the National League Division Series at Wrigley Field on October 09, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 10-5 win on Monday.

Chicago Cubs Announced Daniel Palencia Update

GettyDaniel Palencia #48 of the Chicago Cubs reacts to the third out of the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 7, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Also on Monday, the Cubs announced the latest update on Daniel Palencia.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Has advanced through bullpens and live BP. Has been cleared to begin a Minor League rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 5, per manager Craig Counsell.”

Palencia last pitched in a game on June 15.

GettyDaniel Palencia #48 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates the team’s 1-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians in game one of a doubleheader at Progressive Field on April 05, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Before getting hurt, Palencia had gone 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 19 games (with three saves).

Patrick Mooney of The Athletic wrote (on August 3): “As Jed Hoyer’s front office loads up on pitching before the trade deadline, the Cubs are also scheduling Edward Cabrera and Daniel Palencia for rehab outings on Wednesday with Triple-A Iowa, a timeline that would potentially have them activated by the middle of August.”

Palencia is in the middle of his fourth MLB season (all with the Cubs).

In that span, the 26-year-old has gone 8-11 with a 3.69 ERA in 110 games (with 26 saves).

Whenever he comes back, Palencia will likely give the Cubs a huge boost.

Cubs Right Now

GettySeiya Suzuki #27 and Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They come into Tuesday as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 64-49 record in 113 games.

Over their last ten games, the Cubs have gone 6-4 (and they are 32-24 in 56 games at home).

Currently, they are 5.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers (who are in first).

Looking At The Dodgers

GettyTeoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates a home run during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

On the other side of the series, the Dodgers are the first-place team in the National League West with a 69-44 record in 113 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 36-21 in 57 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Announced Daniel Palencia Update During Dodgers Series

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