Former Cubs Fan Favorite Makes Powerful Impression With New Team in Korea

Patrick Wisdom is no stranger to hitting home runs.

During his MLB career that spanned parts of seven seasons, Wisdom hit 88 homers in 1,311 at bats. In the 2021 season, while still retaining his rookie status, he hit 28 home runs as a member of the Chicago Cubs, breaking the franchise record for most home runs by a rookie set by Kris Bryant in 2015, and he placed fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.

So it should come as little surprise that Wisdom’s home run-hitting prowess travels internationally.

Patrick Wisdom Homers in Four Straight Games Early in Season With KBO Team

After five seasons with the Cubs, the 33-year-old from Murrieta, CA, signed a contract in December to play the 2025 season with the Kia Tigers of the Korea Baseball Organization. Through May 11, Wisdom had posted a slash line of .240/.361/.537 and an OPS of .898, with nine home runs and 26 RBIs. He was tied for fourth in the KBO in home runs and tied for ninth in RBIs.

Wisdom wasted no time introducing himself to the Korean baseball fans. In his second game on March 25, Wisdom went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season and three RBIs.

A few days later, from March 28 to April 2, Wisdom, who played first base and batted in the No. 2 spot for the Tigers, hit a home run in four consecutive games. On April 13, Wisdom would enjoy his best game offensively so far, going 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs.

Patrick Wisdom Endeared Himself to Cubs Fans During Five Seasons With Team

A former first-round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2012 draft, Wisdom would make his MLB debut on August 12 of the 2018 season. He played 32 games that year with the Cardinals, then was traded that December to the Texas Rangers.

Wisdom played in just two MLB games for the Rangers, then became a free agent after the 2019 season. He signed a one-year contract with Seattle for the 2020 season but would be designated for assignment in August. Later that same month, he signed the first of two minor league deals with the Cubs, the second of which included a non–roster invitation to spring training with the Cubs for the 2021 season.

That would start a four-year run in Chicago that saw Wisdom become a fan favorite. After his rookie breakout season, Wisdom hit 25 home runs for the Cubs in 2022, then added 23 more in 2023.

But in 2024, Wisdom would make just 75 appearances for Chicago, slashing .171/.237/.392 with eight home runs, 23 RBI, and five stolen bases. He would be non-tendered in November, making him a free agent.

Given the success he has found in Korea, Wisdom may wind up extending his stay.