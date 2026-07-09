Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Becomes First to Accomplish This Rare Feat in 2026

The M-V-Pete chants at Wrigley Field have never been more germane than they are right now.

Pete Crow-Armstrong became the first MLB player to amass 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the 2026 season when he homered twice in the Chicago Cubs‘ 9-7 road win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Crow-Armstrong is second in the National League in stolen bases (25) and ranks fifth in the majors in that category. But he also is tied for fifth in the NL in homers after slugging Nos. 20 and 21 in Baltimore.

A 40-40 Campaign Could be on the Table for Pete Crow-Armstrong

Crow-Armstrong has taken the baseball world by storm with his electric play in all facets.

But after a dreadful second half of the 2025 season, the man they call PCA is tearing up the majors again this year. He ranks ninth in the NL in batting average (.295) and is tied for seventh in the senior circuit in runs scored (60).

Crow-Armstrong is still only 23 — his outburst towards a female Chicago White Sox fan went viral earlier this season. But at the plate, he’s become immensely more mature, and his quote after the game proves he’s not set to celebrate for clinching his second straight 20-20 season in game No. 92.

“I got a lot more baseball to play,” Crow-Armstrong said, according to The Athletic. “I’ll be going home thinking about my last at-bat and how I approach that one if I face him again tomorrow.”

The last 40-40 player was, of course, Shohei Ohtani, who became the first 50-50 player in major-league history for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves also has a 40-40 season this decade.

Still, Crow-Armstrong, who went 30-30 (31 homers, 35 SBs) in 2025, could become the fourth 40-40 player this century if he’s able to hit 19 more home runs and steal 15 more bases in over the final 70 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is in the mix for NL MVP

Ohtani is the overwhelming betting favorite to win another MVP award. Of course, he has carved up opposing hitter and is slugging north of .600 since June 1.

But Crow-Armstrong is putting himself in a position to be a finalist for the award, which given Ohtani’s stranglehold over it and PCA’s youth and exuberance, would be a massive accomplishment.

Crow-Armstrong entered play Wednesday leading the majors in fWAR (5.5) and is tied with Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays for 10th in wRC+ among all major leaguers (150).

But after posting the highest swing rate in the majors last year, he has matured his approach as well. His swing rate (52%) is still above average but not overwhelmingly so (47%). He has already set a new single-season record for walks (41), up from 29 in 647 plate appearances last season.

Crow-Armstrong had just four homers after Aug. 1 last year, and he had an OPS of .634 in the second half a year ago. But Cubs fans still have to be excited about PCA’s further emergence, and that energy has permeated into the clubhouse.

“The improvement that we’ve seen is so exciting for Cubs fans,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “Watching him play every day, the dugout on the first home run was just kind of shaking their head in amazement at how he’s able to get to that pitch.”