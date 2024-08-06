Cubs Predicted to Add Projected $263 Million Slugger Who Thrives at Wrigley

It has not been much of a secret that the Cubs would, ultimately, like to get Mets first baseman Pete Alonso into Wrigley Field. There was a notion that the Cubs could trade for Alonso back when their playoff hopes were burgeoning, back before a Mets hot streak vaulted them back into postseason contention. But that quickly faded and now, with the Cubs turning their eyes to a more legitimate playoff push in 2025, their interest in Alonso can take a different tack: They can attempt to sign him in free agency.

Indeed, it makes some sense. The Cubs lack a true power hitter, and Alonso has the kind of bat that would give the lineup a bit more gravity. There are multiple factors that could determine how realistic a pursuit of Alonso could get, but at Bleacher Report, the prediction is that the Cubs will be eager enough to make good on their promise of the 2025 playoffs that they’d dig deep to pay for Alonso.

“There is one team out there that just might do an overpay to get Pete Alonso and this is a team that has wanted Pete Alonso for at least the past calendar year, and that’s the Chicago Cubs,” analyst Tyler Ward said on a B/R livestream last week.

Pete Alonso Has Been Off in 2024

One factor that could make Alonso more available is the fact that he has had only a so-so-year for the Mets, after having turned down a contract extension from the team last summer. He is batting .241 with 23 home runs and 59 RBIs, and a .790 OPS, which would be the lowest of his career. He is on pace for 33 home runs, which would be the lowest home rate of his career.

The Mets are said to have eyes on Yankees star free-agent Juan Soto, and if they prioritized a pursuit of Soto, the door could be open for the Cubs to make a run at Alonso.

“Alonso isn’t doing himself any favors this season to warrant David Stearns and Steve Cohen going out of their way to make sure he gets the big payday for an Alonso …” Ward said.” He’s banking on himself and with Scott Boras as his agent, we all know he is hitting the market.

“Alonso has not been able to handle the pressure nor the expectations in a walk year as well as I think you would like.”

Of course, if the Mets did sign Soto, it would mean the Yankees would also be in the market for Alonso, and could force the Cubs into a bidding war there. Even with the down year, Alonso is projected to get an eight-year, $263 million contract by Spotrac.

Cubs Would Welcome Alonso’s Bat at Wrigley Field

The big draw, though, is getting Alonso’s bat to Wrigley Field, where he could put up some monster numbers. He has topped 40 home runs three times in his six year career, and the Cubs could well expect him to do so again.

In 17 career games at Wrigley Field, Alonso has eight homers, with a .271 average and an OPS of 1.134.

“With the Chicago Cubs having a very underwhelming season, as we all know, with the Cubs looking like a team that absolutely wants to push for the playoffs harder next year …” Ward said. “They definitely can utilize a first base/DH option that thrives at Wrigley Field. The Cubs love Pete Alonso so much because Pete Alonso loves Wrigley Field.”

One other factor might be in play here, too, though: Cody Bellinger. He has a player option on his contract next season, and if he picks it up, it could affect Chicago’s ability to add a big-name player like Alonso. Bellinger has struggled with injury this year, which only increases the chances that he picks up the option, worth $27.5 million.