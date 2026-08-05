Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong Makes MVP Statement in Sweep of Dodgers

At the start of the season, it felt like a foregone conclusion that Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani would win the National League MVP. Pete Crow-Armstrong has entered the race and has staked his claim on the award, especially after a big series against the Dodgers.

Perhaps the most fitting moment for Crow-Armstrong came in the Dodgers series finale. Following a leadoff home run by Ohtani, he answered with two of his own.

For the series, Crow-Armstrong went 6-for-13 with a double, two home runs, and two stolen bases against Los Angeles. Following his big performance to complete the sweep, his MVP candidacy became widely discussed on X.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Makes MVP Case vs. Dodgers

With Shohei Ohtani’s pitching limited due to knee and biceps injuries, it’s opened the door for a player like Crow-Armstrong to make a run at the MVP award. The 24-year-old has run right through the open door and is now looking like the favorite in mid-August.

On the season, Crow-Armstrong is slashing .288/.386/.552 with 26 home runs, 28 stolen bases, and a 156 wRC+. In addition to the strong bat, he is also one of the premier defenders in the league. He leads all MLB players in Outs Above Average (+22) and could be in line for his first career Platinum Glove.

He leads all MLB players in Wins Above Replacement, the most commonly cited value metric, with 7.0 bWAR and 7.5 fWAR. That’s led to his second consecutive All-Star Game selection.

Just Baseball posted a graphic on X showing how impressive Crow-Armstrong’s season could turn out to be. He’s on pace for a 37-homer, 39-steal, and 10.8 WAR season. The last time a player had a 10-WAR season and didn’t win the MVP was Mike Trout in 2013.

Perhaps aiding Crow-Armstrong’s case is that the Cubs are currently at the top of the Wild Card standings. Despite an impressive 66-49 record, Chicago is nowhere close to the National League Central lead. But that says more about the first-place Brewers than the Cubs.