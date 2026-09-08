Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong Matches 96-Year Baseball History

Pete Crow-Armstrong continues to have an incredible season for the Chicago Cubs that should end with him winning the National League MVP.

He’s also having the kind of season that has him making the sort of baseball history that hasn’t happened in a really long time.

In this case, history that hasn’t happened in 96 years.

PCA is the first player to have at least 75 extra-base hits and 30 stolen bases in a season for the Cubs since 1930:

75+ extra-base hits & 30+ SB in a season, Cubs history: 2026 Pete Crow-Armstrong

1930 Kiki Cuyler — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 7, 2026

Shoutout to Kiki Cuyler, who has given us a great excuse to go down a baseball rabbit hole.

Who Is Kiki Cuyler?

Kiki Cuyler, for starters, is a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

He was born in 1898 in Michigan, and he was a right-handed outfielder who also hit from the right side.

Cuyler first broke into the major leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates, for whom he won the 1925 World Series.

Cuyler had a 220-hit season with the Pirates in 1925 when he batted .357 with 43 doubles, 26 triples, 18 home runs and 41 stolen bases.

That aforementioned 1930 season with the Cubs was his other top MLB season. He has 228 hits and a .355 average. He doubled 50 times and added 17 triples and 13 homers while stealing 37 bases in 47 attempts.

Before his career was over, Cuyler also spent time for the Cincinnati Reds and the Brooklyn Dodgers.

He concluded his career with 2,299 hits, of which 394 were doubles, 157 were triples and 128 were home runs. He stole 328 bases and was a .321 career hitter with an .860 OPS.

And if you were wondering, his name wasn’t Kiki. By his birth certificate, he was Hazen Shirley Cuyler.

Back to PCA

As for Pete Crow-Armstrong, he’s also having an astounding season at the plate.

No one hits for the kind of batting average that Cuyler once did these days, as the pitching is so incredibly good.

Crow-Armstrong is still getting all the big stats, though. He has 28 doubles, seven triples and 41 home runs with still a few weeks to play. He’s also 35-for-42 stealing bases.

PCA leads the NL in runs scored, at 108. He also leads the NL with his .577 slugging percentage and .953 OPS.

Crow-Armstrong is doing all of this while being the best defensive outfielder in baseball, rarely letting anything that’s hit to centerfield against the Cubs make it to the grass.

The Cubs’ superstar is also just 24 years old. The New York Mets certainly regret trading him away in a deal that got them a short stint of Javier Baez, although no one knew PCA would turn into this player.

But he certainly has reached his highest potential. Crow-Armstrong is matching franchise history that hasn’t been done since Herbert Hoover was President. That’s pretty incredible.