Chicago Cubs Make Pete Crow-Armstrong Announcement After History

The Chicago Cubs made an announcement about Pete Crow-Armstrong after he made history against the Miami Marlins.

Crow-Armstrong is in the midst of a stellar season, and he’ll be named the NL MVP at the end of it. And on Thursday, he cemented his season with a historic achievement.

The Cubs, meanwhile, are looking to avoid being swept by the Marlins on Friday.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Makes Chicago Cubs History

Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong made history on Friday as he joined the elusive 40-40 club. He became the first player in Cubs history to reach the achievement.

“History, meet Pete Crow-Armstrong,” the Cubs wrote on X.

Crow-Armstrong also joins Alex Rodriguez and Jose Canseco as the only MLB players aged 24 or younger with a 40 home run, 40 stolen base season. The star center fielder is also just the seventh player in MLB history to accomplish the feat.

The seven players who have accomplished a 40-40 season are Crow-Armstrong, Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr., Alfonso Soriano, Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds, and Canseco. PCA, Ohtani, and Soriano are the only three players to have 45+ home runs and 40 stolen bases in MLB history.

Crow-Armstrong is hitting .280 with 45 home runs and 107 RBIs this season and now has 40 stolen bases to go along with it.

Craig Counsell Praises PCA

Crow-Armstrong has been one of the best players in all of baseball this season, and he topped it off by joining the 40-40 club.

Before the game, Cubs manager Craig Counsell was asked about Crow-Armstrong potentially joining the club and shared high praise.

“Everything Pete has done this year has been really incredible,” Counsell said. “I know that’s a milestone, but I think we’ve seen it all already this year, actually, you know? And I think the people here have celebrated him in a really cool way. I’ve never seen it before, actually.”

Cubs president of baseball operations, Jed Hoyer, meanwhile, also said the accomplishment would be cool.

“I think it’s super cool,” Hoyer said. “There are only so many guys in the game that can even think about accomplishing it. [He’s only] the seventh person ever to do it. The list is pretty amazing, so I think it is neat.”

The Cubs can also clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Marlins on Friday.