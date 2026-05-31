Chicago Cubs Announce Pete Crow-Armstrong Change Before Cardinals Series Finale

On Sunday night, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

The Cubs are coming off a 6-1 win on Saturday.

Pete Crow-Armstrong (who was the leadoff hitter) had four hits.

Chicago Cubs Announce Pete Crow-Armstrong Change

For Sunday’s game, the Cubs have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Cubs 5/31 N. Hoerner 2B P. Crow-Armstrong CF A. Bregman 3B S. Suzuki RF I. Happ LF C. Kelly C M. Busch 1B K. Alcántara DH D. Swanson SS J. Wicks SP”

Crow-Armstrong will be the 2nd hitter in the lineup for the first time this season.

He is currently batting .237 with 51 hits, seven home runs, 26 RBI’s, 33 runs and 12 stolen bases in 59 games.

Crow-Armstrong was picked in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of his career with the Cubs (and is coming off a year where he made his first All-Star Game).

Social Media Reacts To Crow-Armstrong’s 4-Hit Game

Here’s what people were saying about Crow-Armstrong:

@TheWrigleyWire: “Pete Crow-Armstrong yesterday: Top 3 – 101.7 mph Single Top 5 – 110.3 mph Double Top 8 – 114.6 mph Home Run Top 9 – 98.2 mph Single Bottom 9 – 5 Star Catch (5% Catch Prob) Since being moved to the leadoff spot: .290/.410/.484 — 156 wRC+ 81.1% Hard-Hit% | .517 xwOBA | 0.5 fWAR”

Sarah Langs: “PCA!! 114.6 mph! This home run is the hardest-hit ball of Pete Crow-Armstrong’s career — by 1.4 mph!”

@patdnorton: “Yeah, I’m thinkin’ Pete Crow-Armstrong got his swagger back.”

@DrJSrChicago: “The Cardinals crowd called Pete Crow-Armstrong overrated. Then he launched a 444-foot missile into the St. Louis crowd. Baseball has always had a sense of humor.”

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are 32-27 in 59 games, which has them as the second-place team in the National League Central.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 14-16 in 30 games on the road).