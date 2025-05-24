Cubs’ Star Center Fielder Draws Praise From 2016 World Series Champ

The Chicago Cubs are surging in 2025, and two names are at the center of it all: Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker. According to former Cubs outfielder Dexter Fowler, one is the franchise cornerstone. But if you’re in the front office, the question isn’t just who’s the future—it’s who you pay to secure it.

PCA Is Becoming a Star Before Our Eyes

“PCA is a staple piece right there, he’s a star in the making,” Fowler told CBS Sports this week. That’s not just alum praise. It’s becoming a fact.

Crow-Armstrong is having a breakout year at age 23. After a forgettable rookie season, he slashes .287/.319/.589 with 14 homers, 45 RBIs, and 14 steals. His 3.0 WAR trails only Aaron Judge in all of baseball, and he’s doing it as one of the best defensive center fielders in the game. The MVP odds? He’s +1000 at Caesars, ahead of superstars like Juan Soto and Bryce Harper.

This performance isn’t just hot start hype. Fowler, who patrolled Wrigley’s center field the last time the Cubs won it all in 2016, sees history repeating. “He wants to have fun, he wants to win, and he’s perfectly set to be a Cubbie,” Fowler said. “He’s the type of dude you want out there.”

Tucker Brings the Proven Pedigree

He might be the type you want, but Kyle Tucker is the type you need.

Tucker has emerged as a legitimate NL MVP contender in his first year with the Cubs. After arriving via free agency in the offseason, he’s delivered everything the front office could have hoped for: power, patience, run production, and playoff credibility. At +700 MVP odds, he’s one of the most feared left-handed bats in the league.

The Front Office Decision: Who Gets Paid First?

So, who do you lock up long-term?

Crow-Armstrong has been under team control for years. His price tag is climbing with every home run and diving catch, but there’s time. Conversely, Tucker will command a monster extension or risk walking into free agency at his peak.

If you’re Jed Hoyer, this is both a blessing and a challenge. The Cubs have built one of MLB’s most balanced lineups, ranking in the top five in doubles, triples, homers, walks, and runs scored. Despite the league’s most demanding schedule, they have a +90 run differential and lead the Central. These numbers aren’t a fluke. It’s a legitimate contender.

Locking in Tucker sends the rest of the league a message: we’re not here to flirt with contention. We’re here to win it all.

This Can’t Be a Choice Between the Two

But losing PCA would be unthinkable. His game is electric. His attitude fits Chicago. And his growth curve suggests he’s still getting better. He could be the next cornerstone player in Javy Báez’s or Anthony Rizzo’s mold—but with more tools.

So the answer isn’t either/or. It’s both.

Yes, you signed Tucker up for a big-money deal. You show him and the fans you’re serious. But you also start quietly laying the groundwork for a long-term extension for PCA. Buy out the arbitration years. Front-load a contract if you must. Just don’t let it get to the point where you’re choosing.

Time to Make a Statement

Because for the first time since 2016, the Cubs don’t have to. They have the talent, momentum, and a window. The only thing that could derail it now is indecision.

Dexter Fowler sees the future in center field. The front office must ensure the present and future stay locked in place.