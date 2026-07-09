MLB World Reacts to Cubs’ Historic Pete Crow-Armstrong Announcement

The Chicago Cubs opened their series against the Baltimore Orioles with a 5-2 victory on Tuesday night, improving to 51-40 on the season.

Chicago went 16-10 in June and has won 11 of its last 14 games, with leadoff hitter and star outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong playing a major role in the team’s recent success as they sit in second place in the NL Central behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

PCA Joins Sammy Sosa in Franchise History

Following Crow-Armstrong’s third-inning home run on Wednesday against the Orioles, the Cubs announced that the 24-year-old had reached another historic milestone to add to his resume.

Crow-Armstrong became the first Cubs player since Sammy Sosa in 1993-95 to record back-to-back 20-home run, 20-stolen base seasons.

“Pete didn’t just join the 20/20 club this season — he opened it,” the Cubs posted.

Pete didn’t just join the 20/20 club this season — he opened it. pic.twitter.com/KVy8NhHfzH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 8, 2026

He’s the only player in MLB this season with at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases, and he’s coming off a record-breaking June in which he batted .381 with 40 hits, 11 home runs, 20 RBIs, 82 total bases, and eight stolen bases across 26 games.

After homering a second time on Wednesday, Crow-Armstrong now has 21 home runs and 52 RBIs this season. He entered the game batting .293 while posting a .525 slugging percentage and a .908 OPS to go along with 23 stolen bases.

MLB World Reacts on Social Media

@SaraKarth05: “Looks like Pete just turned the 20/20 club into a 20/20 party, and the Cubs are the only ones with the invitation.”

@PRIM3_TACTICZ: “I love you PCA.”

@DobzMiles: “Literally the best player in the sport.”

@reallywillb: “My goat is an automatic 30/30 every year. while also being a top 3 defender in the sport. Undeniable superstar.”

@KFidds: “Two straight seasons of 20/20 production from the best defensive player in baseball. Well done, PCA!”