Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong Joins Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in MLB History

T

he Chicago Cubs have rallied off wins in eight of their last nine games after losing 10 straight games from late May into early June.

An anchor behind the team’s success has been superstar outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who had an historic month at the plate.

Pete Crow-Armstrong Makes MLB History

PCA is batting .381 this month with 40 hits, 11 home runs, 20 RBIs, 21 runs scored, 17 walks, and 82 total bases.

According to OptaSTATS, Crow-Armstrong is now one of only three players in MLB history to record a .375+ batting average, .775+ slugging percentage, 80+ total bases, 15+ walks, 10+ home runs, and 5+ stolen bases in a single month.

The two players he joined? MLB legends Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, who accomplished the same feat back in 1930.

Pete Crow-Armstrong of the @Cubs is one of three players in MLB history to have a month with: .375+ batting average

.775+ slugging pct

80+ total bases

15+ walks

10+ home runs

5+ stolen bases The others are Babe Ruth (June 1920, July 1920, May 1930) and Lou Gehrig (June 1930). pic.twitter.com/ud5bAyf4wq — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 1, 2026

MLB World Reacts to Milestone

“Seems like pretty good company,” AlbertsAce said.

“How’s this possible when I’m told he’s overrated? Explain,” ClarkMetAddision commented.

“I know that this is a PCA tweet, but: you’re telling me that BABE RUTH STOLE A BASE?!? Is there video?” Greenfieldmj wrote.

RonnieJet said, “PCA ENTERING LEGEND COMPANY. Those names are ridiculous.”

PCA’s 2026 Outlook

On the season, PCA is hitting .284 with 18 home runs, 46 RBIs, and an .888 OPS. However, he finished 14th among outfielders in fan voting for the upcoming All-Star Game, which ultimately left him off the final ballot. He has also chosen not to compete in the 2026 Home Run Derby.

As for the Cubs, they sit at 48-38 overall and second in the NL Central. They are 5.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place.

After Wednesday’s series finale against the Padres, the Cubs will begin a home series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

They will then go on the road for three-game sets against the Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds.