Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong Gets Strong Message After 40th HR

The Chicago Cubs fell 10-3 in the series finale against the Miami Marlins, but the team did win two of three games in this weekend’s matchup. Nonetheless, despite dropping the finale, Pete Crow-Armstrong joined a historic list in the franchise’s history.

Crow-Armstrong hit his 40th home run in the loss to the Marlins, and he is the first Cubs hitter to smack 40 in a single season since Derrek Lee hit 46 in 2005. Even though this is a remarkable personal accomplishment for the Cubs star, manager Craig Counsell doesn’t want the player to be complacent.

Moreover, Counsell is challenging his star outfielder to use this final month of the season to add to that tally. Given that the Cubs have a crucial series against the Milwaukee Brewers beginning on Sept. 7, it comes as no surprise that he’s trying to motivate Crow-Armstrong to be hungry for more.

“Forty home runs is a big, symbolic number,” Counsell told reporters postgame. “It’s a hard number to get to, and not many guys ever get to it in their career. So it was cool to see, and the season’s not over. He’s got more to add to the number.”

If the Cubs want any chance of closing that seven-game gap between them and the Brewers for the NL Central division, it will take a sweep to give themselves a shot, given that this is the final meeting of the season between the two teams.

Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong on Reaching 40 Home Runs

After the game, Crow-Armstrong also spoke with the media and shared the same sentiment that he’s not content just hitting 40 home runs and wants to add to his tally in these last handful of games in the regular season.

“It’s nice to share it with my teammates,” Crow-Armstrong said after the loss. “It’s been a really easy offense to hit in and produce in. So I think it’s just nice sharing it with them, but that’s all I got to keep it pushing.”

Pete Crow-Armstrong on the Evolution of His Power Swing

Moreover, Crow-Armstrong shared where the power swing has come from, and while he can hit the ball out of the ballpark, the Cubs star notes that his swing his best suited for him and that he isn’t looking to emulate anyone else’s.

“The most real work that I’ve done has been up [in the major leagues],” Crow-Armstrong added. “I kind of started to figure it out on my own in the minor leagues, and I saw some, like, you guys sometimes ask me if I surprise myself with this and that. I surprised myself in the minor leagues with the power numbers, but the real work started at the end of 2023 with [Myles] and Triple-A, just learning how to pull the baseball efficiently.

“That’s what’s paid the most dividends, is not feeling like I need to have power to all fields like a [Ronald] Acuña or a James Wood or Shohei [Ohtani] or whoever. We’ve decided that my swing is built to pull the baseball, and that is absolutely something I got better at and further learned how to do up here.”