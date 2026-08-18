Pete Crow-Armstrong Reacts to Massive Fan Brawl During White Sox-Cubs Game

Whenever the cross-town series comes around and the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs face off, there’s a lot of intensity.

Monday night’s series opener certainly displayed that as Cubs superstar Pete Crow-Armstrong ended the game with a walk-off two-run shot in extra innings to secure a 7-5 victory.

During the matchup, however, attention turned to the outfield bleachers, where a massive brawl broke out between more than five Cubs and White Sox fans. The fight lasted several minutes before security stepped in.

“The real battle at the Crosstown Classic is happening between Cubs and Sox fans in the bleachers,” Barstool Sports posted.

The real battle at the Crosstown Classic is happening between Cubs and Sox fans in the bleachers pic.twitter.com/XfsPcC1SC8 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 18, 2026

Pete Crow-Armstrong Reacts to Fight

After the game, Crow-Armstrong, the hero of the Cubs’ victory, reacted to the brawl with a blunt message.

“You got people in the stands competing too,” Crow-Armstrong said. “Unfortunate.”

PCA on the fights in the bleachers; “You got people in the stands competing too.” Also called them “unfortunate.” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 18, 2026

Cubs Right Now

The two teams will meet twice more Tuesday and Wednesday, with the Cubs entering Game 2 of the series with a 75-53 record while the White Sox sit at 65-59.

Crow-Armstrong will enter Tuesday coming off a historic performance Monday night, when he recorded four hits, including two home runs, and became the first player in Cubs franchise history to post back-to-back seasons with 30-plus home runs and 30-plus stolen bases.

His walk-off homer marked his 30th of the season, and he’s firmly in the mix for National League MVP alongside Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.