Cubs Postseason Tickets Have a Refund Twist

The Chicago Cubs are selling tickets for possible Wild Card games at Wrigley Field. After Boston swept the Cubs in Friday’s doubleheader, some buyers face a question they did not expect to ask: What happens to their tickets if Chicago opens the postseason on the road?

The Cubs lost 4-3 and 2-0 Friday, falling two games behind San Diego for the top National League Wild Card spot. Only the top Wild Card team hosts the series between the fourth and fifth seeds. Chicago can still reach that spot, but needs help in the remaining games. A purchased ticket therefore does not yet confirm that a Wild Card game will be played at Wrigley.

The club’s postseason ticket page supplies the key answer for direct buyers: It says purchasers will be automatically refunded for games not played at Wrigley Field. Potential home dates remain listed for September 29, September 30 and October 1, if necessary.

What the Cubs Say About Unplayed Games

The 2026 postseason ticket terms say the payment card used for a ticket will receive an automatic refund for an unplayed game. They also address a game canceled or moved to a different locale when a ticket holder cannot use that ticket.

The Cubs say they expect to process refunds approximately four to eight weeks after their season ends. That is an estimate, not a promise that every payment appears on the same day. Buyers should retain their purchase records and watch the payment method used for the original transaction.

Season-ticket holders have an additional choice. The club says they can elect a refund for postseason games that are not played or apply a credit toward a 2027 season-ticket balance, if eligible. The choice is tied to their account and postseason payment.

There is one important complication. The ticket terms say an account with no recorded selection defaults to a refund. The Cubs’ season-ticket-holder FAQ instead says such an account receives a credit when applicable. Those public instructions conflict. Holders who did not make a selection should check their account or contact their Cubs representative rather than assume either outcome.

A Road Series Would Not End Every Ticket Question

A Wild Card series away from Wrigley would affect tickets for that round. It would not automatically settle tickets for possible home games in later rounds. Those dates depend on whether Chicago advances and where the postseason bracket places its games.

Fans who bought through a resale marketplace should check that seller’s terms as well. The Cubs’ direct-purchase policy does not establish how a separate marketplace handles every transaction. Keeping the order confirmation will make it easier to identify the correct seller.

Friday’s losses made the question immediate, and at least one fan raised refunds in a postgame discussion. The standings remain unresolved until the weekend’s games finish. Cubs buyers have an official promise on unplayed Wrigley games and a season-ticket discrepancy worth checking before they count on a refund or credit.