Cubs Facing Potential Nightmare Amid Tarik Skubal Trade Talk

The Chicago Cubs have had a rollercoaster start to the 2026 MLB season.

After beginning the year as one of the best teams in baseball, things have fallen off aggressively. Quite a few injuries have occurred, which have contributed to the Cubs losing their last six games and falling to 29-22 entering Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros.

Craig Counsell and company still have the talent to win at a high level. They need to get healthy, but there is potential for the team to be a World Series contender.

Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Chicago is going to be one of the top teams to watch. There have been many rumors coming out about the Cubs having interest in trading for a starting pitcher.

While Chicago is a team to watch for pitching help, a new suggestion has been made that would see one of the best pitchers in baseball get traded to an NL Central rival.

Cubs Could Be Facing Nightmare Tarik Skubal Scenario

Tyler Erzberger of Newsweek has suggested that the Milwaukee Brewers are one of the most likely trade suitors when it comes to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

“Milwaukee wouldn’t re-sign Skubal in the offseason, but would anyone in Wisconsin care if he helped them take down the dynastic Dodgers and brought them a World Series ring? I don’t think so,” Erzberger wrote.

Outside of the Brewers, Erzberger suggested the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays. The Cubs were nowhere to be found on his list.

Skubal would be a godsend type of talent for Chicago. Would Jed Hoyer have interest in taking that big of a swing? Probably not, but the Cubs can’t be counted out entirely.

That being said, seeing Skubal get traded to Milwaukee would be difficult for Chicago.

Could Chicago Get Involved in the Tarik Skubal Trade Talks?

At the end of the day, the Cubs are without a doubt capable of pulling off a blockbuster trade for Skubal. If they wanted to go further all-in, they could consider the idea.

Skubal is still working his way back from an elbow injury. However, it sounds like he’ll be able to make his return to the mound in the fairly near future.

Throughout his MLB career thus far, Skubal has made 141 starts and appeared in 144 games over the course of six years going on seven. He has compiled a 57-39 record to go along with a 3.06 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP, a 5.2 K/BB ratio, and 810 innings pitched.

Obviously, this is just an idea at this point in time. There is no telling whether or not the Brewers will actually become a top-tier contender to acquire Skubal. But, if that happens, Chicago would be a big loser in the deal.