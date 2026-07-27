Cubs Predicted to Acquire Impact Left-Handed Starter in Bold Move

The Chicago Cubs are expected to be buyers ahead of the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline.

Chicago has a clear need in the rotation, as the Cubs should look to make a big splash. Ahead of the deadline, MLB analyst Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic made a bold prediction that the Cubs would acquire Reid Detmers from the Los Angeles Angels.

“The Cubs acquire Reid Detmers and pay a hefty price for him,” Sharma wrote. “The Cubs just need bodies when it comes to their pitching right now and Detmers helps immediately. This is not a front office that’s going to pay a huge price for a rental.

“They also have multiple rotation pieces hitting free agency after this year, so could really benefit from getting some shopping done now. With a lack of sellers, the prices will be high for anyone. But getting a young pitcher who can miss bats and is under control through 2028 would be a dream for the Cubs.”

It would cost a ton to acquire Detmers, but he would fill a major need for the Cubs. The left-hander is under control through the 2028 season, so Chicago would have him for two-and-a-half playoff runs.

Detmers is 3-7 with a 4.05 ERA in 21 starts this season. He could be a top-of-the-order starter for the Cubs.

Detmers Likely to be Dealt

With the Angels being clear sellers, Detmers could be moved for a haul.

Detmers was a reliever last year, but he’s been stellar as a starter and could be one of the top starters dealt, given he has years of control left. MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger believes it’s likely that Detmers will get dealt.

“Detmers is back in the rotation after a strong year in relief last season and is a valuable commodity because of his plus-stuff from the left side and his improved command. The 27-year-old has a 4.05 ERA in 21 starts. But has strong peripheral stats with 136 strikeouts, 37 walks and 13 homers allowed in 120 innings. There’s a solid chance he gets moved if the Angels are offered the right package, because he should bring back a substantial haul,” Bollinger wrote.

The Cubs and several other teams should be interested in trading for Detmers, which will drive up the price.

Cubs Discuss Trade Deadline Plans

Chicago is one of the many buyers ahead of the trade deadline, which makes this such a weird deadline.

Cubs team president Jed Hoyer said he expects to get more clarity by the end of the week to see what they can get.

“There’s so much uncertainty about who’s going to be buying, who’s going to be selling,” Hoyer said. “There’s probably some team that’s talking about selling right now that ends up buying and vice versa. That’s because (the deadline) isn’t tomorrow. We have almost three weeks until the deadline. I expect things will gain clarity towards the very end when teams finally get to that point.”

Chicago is expected to heavily pursue pitching help, as starting pitching is a clear need.

The Cubs are 59-46 and holding onto a Wild Card spot.