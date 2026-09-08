Chicago Cubs Promote 2 Players Amid Milwaukee Brewers Series

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Brewers won the first game of the series 4-3 on Monday. The second game is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Cubs announced the promotion of two players in the organization.

Chicago Cubs Promote 2 Players During Brewers Series

The Cubs promoted right-hander Chase Meyer and outfielder Caden Sorrell from Single-A Myrtle Beach to High-A South Bend, according to MiLB.com.

The Cubs selected Meyer, 21, in the ninth round (No. 277 overall) of the 2026 MLB Draft out of West Virginia.

Meyer recorded a 1.23 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings across two appearances for the Pelicans before being promoted to High-A.

The Cubs selected Sorrell in the second round (No. 62 overall) of the 2026 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M.

The outfielder slashed an impressive .295/.347/.523 with five home runs, 18 RBI and eight stolen bases across 22 games in Single-A this year.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Before losing to the Brewers on Monday, the Cubs won two of three games against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami this past weekend.

Before that, Chicago split a four-game series against Milwaukee at Wrigley Field. The Cubs are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The Cubs are currently the second National League Wild Card team. They are half a game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the top NL Wild Card spot.

If the regular season ended today, the Phillies would host the Cubs for a best-of-three series in the Wild Card round.

In the division standings, Chicago trails first-place Milwaukee by eight games.

The Cubs will wrap up their series with the Brewers on Wednesday night. After an off-day on Thursday, Chicago will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for three games.