Chicago Cubs Promote 2 Players Amid Milwaukee Brewers Series

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer of the Chicago Cubs speaks to the media prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The Cubs selected Meyer, 21, in the ninth round (No. 277 overall) of the 2026 MLB Draft out of West Virginia.
Meyer recorded a 1.23 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings across two appearances for the Pelicans before being promoted to High-A.
The Cubs selected Sorrell in the second round (No. 62 overall) of the 2026 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M.
The outfielder slashed an impressive .295/.347/.523 with five home runs, 18 RBI and eight stolen bases across 22 games in Single-A this year.
Chicago Cubs Right Now
Before losing to the Brewers on Monday, the Cubs won two of three games against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami this past weekend.
Before that, Chicago split a four-game series against Milwaukee at Wrigley Field. The Cubs are 5-5 in their last 10 games.
The Cubs are currently the second National League Wild Card team. They are half a game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the top NL Wild Card spot.
If the regular season ended today, the Phillies would host the Cubs for a best-of-three series in the Wild Card round.
In the division standings, Chicago trails first-place Milwaukee by eight games.
The Cubs will wrap up their series with the Brewers on Wednesday night. After an off-day on Thursday, Chicago will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for three games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Chicago Cubs quietly announced the promotion of two players in the organization amid their series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Chicago Cubs Promote 2 Players Amid Milwaukee Brewers Series