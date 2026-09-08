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Chicago Cubs Promote 2 Players Amid Milwaukee Brewers Series

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer of the Chicago Cubs speaks to the media prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

The Brewers won the first game of the series 4-3 on Monday. The second game is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Cubs announced the promotion of two players in the organization.

Chicago Cubs Promote 2 Players During Brewers Series

Division Series - Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs, President and General Manager of the Cubs Jed Hoyer, and owner of the Cubs Thomas S. Ricketts react prior to game one of the Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 04, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Cubs promoted right-hander Chase Meyer and outfielder Caden Sorrell from Single-A Myrtle Beach to High-A South Bend, according to MiLB.com.

The Cubs selected Meyer, 21, in the ninth round (No. 277 overall) of the 2026 MLB Draft out of West Virginia.

Meyer recorded a 1.23 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings across two appearances for the Pelicans before being promoted to High-A.

2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship
GettyOMAHA, NE – JUNE 24: Caden Sorrell #13 of the Texas A&M Aggies hits an RBI double in the eighth inning against the Tennessee Volunteers during the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship on June 24, 2024 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The Cubs selected Sorrell in the second round (No. 62 overall) of the 2026 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M.

The outfielder slashed an impressive .295/.347/.523 with five home runs, 18 RBI and eight stolen bases across 22 games in Single-A this year.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 07: Pedro Ramírez #75 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field on September 07, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Before losing to the Brewers on Monday, the Cubs won two of three games against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami this past weekend.

Before that, Chicago split a four-game series against Milwaukee at Wrigley Field. The Cubs are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 6: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 6, 2026 in Miami, Florida. This was his 40th home run this season. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images)

The Cubs are currently the second National League Wild Card team. They are half a game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the top NL Wild Card spot.

If the regular season ended today, the Phillies would host the Cubs for a best-of-three series in the Wild Card round.

Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 5: Michael Conforto #20 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 5, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JC Ruiz/Getty Images)

In the division standings, Chicago trails first-place Milwaukee by eight games.

The Cubs will wrap up their series with the Brewers on Wednesday night. After an off-day on Thursday, Chicago will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for three games.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Promote 2 Players Amid Milwaukee Brewers Series

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