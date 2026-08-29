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Chicago Cubs Quietly Announce Dansby Swanson Update During Reds Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 06: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Wrigley Field on September 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are coming off a 10-8 loss on Friday.

Chicago Cubs Quietly Announce Dansby Swanson Update

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after fielding a ball during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 25, 2026 in New York City.

Also on Friday, the Cubs announced the latest update on Dansby Swanson.

He has been out since August 16 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote: “Resumed defensive work on Aug. 28 at Wrigley Field. Skipped recent road trip to focus on rehab in Chicago. MRI on Aug. 17 showed an oblique strain, likely requiring at least four weeks to return.”

According to the site, he is still supposed to return in September.

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on May 06, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Before getting hurt, Swanson had been batting .216 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 78 runs and 17 stolen bases in 119 games this season.

Looking At Swanson

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs scores on the game-winning single hit by Michael Busch #29 (not pictured) in the tenth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Swanson was the first pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He had spent the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Braves (and helped them win the 2021 World Series title).

Right now, Swanson is in the middle of his fourth season with the Cubs.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyMichael Busch #29 celebrates with Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on August 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are in the middle of a very solid 2026 season.

They come into Saturday as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 76-59 record in 135 games.

Over their last ten games, the Cubs have gone 4-6 (and they are 38-28 in 66 games at home).

GettyPete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on August 24, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Following two more games with the Reds, the Cubs will remain at Wrigley Field for a series with the Milwaukee Brewers that starts on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Quietly Announce Dansby Swanson Update During Reds Series

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