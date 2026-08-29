Chicago Cubs Quietly Announce Dansby Swanson Update During Reds Series

On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are coming off a 10-8 loss on Friday.

Chicago Cubs Quietly Announce Dansby Swanson Update

Also on Friday, the Cubs announced the latest update on Dansby Swanson.

He has been out since August 16 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote: “Resumed defensive work on Aug. 28 at Wrigley Field. Skipped recent road trip to focus on rehab in Chicago. MRI on Aug. 17 showed an oblique strain, likely requiring at least four weeks to return.”

According to the site, he is still supposed to return in September.

Before getting hurt, Swanson had been batting .216 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 78 runs and 17 stolen bases in 119 games this season.

Looking At Swanson

Swanson was the first pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He had spent the first seven years of his career with the Atlanta Braves (and helped them win the 2021 World Series title).

Right now, Swanson is in the middle of his fourth season with the Cubs.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are in the middle of a very solid 2026 season.

They come into Saturday as the second-place team in the National League Central with a 76-59 record in 135 games.

Over their last ten games, the Cubs have gone 4-6 (and they are 38-28 in 66 games at home).

Following two more games with the Reds, the Cubs will remain at Wrigley Field for a series with the Milwaukee Brewers that starts on Monday.