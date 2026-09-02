Chicago Cubs Quietly Announce Latest Dansby Swanson Update

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs are playing the second game of their series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are coming off a 17-3 win on Monday.

Cubs Announce Latest Dansby Swanson Update

The Cubs continue to play without Dansby Swanson, as he has been out since August 16 with an injury.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers wrote (on August 16): “Cubs news: Hearing it’s a Grade 2 oblique strain for Dansby Swanson, per a source. Normal timetable is 4-6 weeks. That would have him ready for the postseason.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Cubs announced the latest update on the 2021 World Series Champion.

MLB.com wrote: “Resumed swinging a bat on Aug. 31, per manager Craig Counsell, following a few days of ramping up defensive work. MRI on Aug. 17 showed an oblique strain, likely requiring at least four weeks to return.”

Before getting hurt, Swanson had been batting .216 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 78 runs and 17 stolen bases in 119 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Cubs.

While Swanson has had an up-and-down season, he is still a very important player for the Cubs.

If they are to make a deep run, they will need a healthy (and productive) Swanson.

Swanson wrote (via Instagram) on July 29: “10 years. Wow. So much has happened during this time it’s hard to sum up with words on a post. God has been incredibly faithful and has blessed me with so much. I’m so thankful for my wife, family, friends, coaches, and teammates that have supported me for all these years. I’ve gone from a young rookie trying to find his way, to now inspiring the next generation of players. From falling in love with my wife, to now having our own family and beautiful baby girl. From winning a World Series with my hometown team, to now aspiring for another with the team I grew up watching with my grandfather. Days like today are amazing reminders that gratitude, hard work, and being committed to being who God made you to be is what matters most. I love y’all!”