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Chicago Cubs Quietly Announce Latest Dansby Swanson Update

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 10: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs walks in the dugout during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 10, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs are playing the second game of their series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are coming off a 17-3 win on Monday.

Cubs Announce Latest Dansby Swanson Update

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs continue to play without Dansby Swanson, as he has been out since August 16 with an injury.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers wrote (on August 16): “Cubs news: Hearing it’s a Grade 2 oblique strain for Dansby Swanson, per a source. Normal timetable is 4-6 weeks. That would have him ready for the postseason.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Cubs announced the latest update on the 2021 World Series Champion.

MLB.com wrote: “Resumed swinging a bat on Aug. 31, per manager Craig Counsell, following a few days of ramping up defensive work. MRI on Aug. 17 showed an oblique strain, likely requiring at least four weeks to return.”

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs tosses his bat after drawing a walk during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the National League Division Series at Wrigley Field on October 09, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Before getting hurt, Swanson had been batting .216 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 78 runs and 17 stolen bases in 119 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth season playing for the Cubs.

GettyDansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs reacts at second base after hitting an RBI double in the sixth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

While Swanson has had an up-and-down season, he is still a very important player for the Cubs.

If they are to make a deep run, they will need a healthy (and productive) Swanson.

Swanson wrote (via Instagram) on July 29: “10 years. Wow. So much has happened during this time it’s hard to sum up with words on a post. God has been incredibly faithful and has blessed me with so much. I’m so thankful for my wife, family, friends, coaches, and teammates that have supported me for all these years. I’ve gone from a young rookie trying to find his way, to now inspiring the next generation of players. From falling in love with my wife, to now having our own family and beautiful baby girl. From winning a World Series with my hometown team, to now aspiring for another with the team I grew up watching with my grandfather. Days like today are amazing reminders that gratitude, hard work, and being committed to being who God made you to be is what matters most. I love y’all!”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Quietly Announce Latest Dansby Swanson Update

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