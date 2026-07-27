Chicago Cubs Quietly Announced Shelby Miller Update Before Cardinals Series

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Most recently, the Cubs lost by a score of 8-7 on Sunday.

Chicago Cubs Quietly Announced Shelby Miller Update

During their series with the Pirates, the Cubs announced the latest update on Shelby Miller.

He has not pitched in a game this season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 26): “Underwent surgery to repair a torn right UCL and flexor tendon last October. Has resumed a throwing program in Arizona. Threw a bullpen on July 25. Signed a two-year deal with Chicago on Feb. 15 with an eye toward contributing in 2027.”

Looking At Miller

Miller is coming off a season where he appeared in 48 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers.

He went 4-3 with a 2.74 ERA.

Over the offseason, Miller signed a deal with the Cubs.

He had been with the franchise during the 2021 season.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN had written (on February 13): “The Cubs agreement with righty Shelby Miller guarantees him at least $2.5 million over 2 years, sources tell ESPN. Deal has been in place for a while. Chi has so many free agent pitchers, this locks an arm in for 2027. He’ll miss ’26 with TJ.”

Miller was picked in the 1st round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Cubs, Diamondbacks and Brewers, Miller has also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants over 13 seasons.

Over 302 career games (133 starts), Miller has gone 51-69 with a 4.04 ERA.

He will turn 36 in October.

Looking At The Cubs

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 59-46 record in 105 games.

They are 29-24 in 53 games at home.