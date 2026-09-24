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Chicago Cubs Quietly Release 8 Players Amid Marlins Series

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Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell is being urged to bench Shota Imanaga.
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The Chicago Cubs are slated to take on the Miami Marlins in the series finale of a three-game set at Wrigley Field at 1:20 p.m. CDT on Thursday.

The Marlins won the first two games of the series on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Before Thursday’s game against the Marlins, the Cubs announced the release of eight players in the organization.

Chicago Cubs Release 8 Players Before Miami Marlins Series Finale

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 14: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field on September 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

From MiLB.com (Sept. 24):

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 02: A hat and glove of a Chicago Cubs player in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Arroyo was the only one of the eight players who played above rookie ball this season.

The rest had been playing in the Dominican Summer League.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 22: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs and fans react to a run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on September 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Isaac Wasserman/Getty Images)

The Cubs are 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Marlins won 8-2 on Tuesday and 3-2 on Wednesday.

Before the Marlins series, the Cubs won two of three games against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Miami Marlins v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 22: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs reacts to an overturned out call at first base during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on September 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Isaac Wasserman/Getty Images)

The Cubs are currently the second NL Wild Card team. They are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the spot, but Chicago has the tiebreaker over Philadelphia.

The Cubs are one game behind the San Diego Padres for the top Wild Card spot. The Cubs have the tiebreaker over the Padres.

Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 19: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 19, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

If the season ended today, the Cubs would play the Padres in the National League Wild Card round at Petco Park in San Diego.

After finishing their series against the Marlins on Thursday, the Cubs will head to Boston for a three-game set against the Red Sox to finish the regular season.

Because of a threat of inclement weather, the Cubs and Red Sox will play a doubleheader on Friday before finishing the series on Saturday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Chicago Cubs Quietly Release 8 Players Amid Marlins Series

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