Chicago Cubs Quietly Release 8 Players Amid Marlins Series

The Chicago Cubs are slated to take on the Miami Marlins in the series finale of a three-game set at Wrigley Field at 1:20 p.m. CDT on Thursday.

The Marlins won the first two games of the series on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Before Thursday’s game against the Marlins, the Cubs announced the release of eight players in the organization.

Chicago Cubs Release 8 Players Before Miami Marlins Series Finale

From MiLB.com (Sept. 24):

Arroyo was the only one of the eight players who played above rookie ball this season.

The rest had been playing in the Dominican Summer League.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Marlins won 8-2 on Tuesday and 3-2 on Wednesday.

Before the Marlins series, the Cubs won two of three games against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Cubs are currently the second NL Wild Card team. They are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the spot, but Chicago has the tiebreaker over Philadelphia.

The Cubs are one game behind the San Diego Padres for the top Wild Card spot. The Cubs have the tiebreaker over the Padres.

If the season ended today, the Cubs would play the Padres in the National League Wild Card round at Petco Park in San Diego.

After finishing their series against the Marlins on Thursday, the Cubs will head to Boston for a three-game set against the Red Sox to finish the regular season.

Because of a threat of inclement weather, the Cubs and Red Sox will play a doubleheader on Friday before finishing the series on Saturday.