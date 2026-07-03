Chicago Cubs Quietly Sign Recently Released Braves Pitcher

On Friday, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are coming off a 23-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

MLB wrote: “The @Cubs: -Score 23 runs for the first time since 1995! -Tie a franchise record with EIGHT home runs! -Win their fifth straight game!”

Cubs Quietly Add Pitcher

Ahead of their series with the Cardinals, news came out that the Cubs had signed Jacob Wallace to a Minor League deal.

MLB.com wrote: “Chicago Cubs signed free agent RHP Jacob Wallace to a minor league contract.”

Wallace had recently been released from the Braves‘ organization.

MLB.com wrote (on June 22): “Columbus Clingstones released RHP Jacob Wallace.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@CubsCentral08: “Cubs signed RHP Jacob Wallace as a minor league free agent. Played in the Rockies and Braves system. Likely goes to Knoxville, we’ll see.”