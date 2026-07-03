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Chicago Cubs Quietly Sign Recently Released Braves Pitcher

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 09: Manager Craig Counsell of the Chicago Cubs speaks to the media during a press conference before game four of the National League Division Series at Wrigley Field on October 09, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are coming off a 23-3 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

MLB wrote: “The @Cubs: -Score 23 runs for the first time since 1995! -Tie a franchise record with EIGHT home runs! -Win their fifth straight game!”

Cubs Quietly Add Pitcher

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs walks to the dugout during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 10, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Ahead of their series with the Cardinals, news came out that the Cubs had signed Jacob Wallace to a Minor League deal.

MLB.com wrote: “Chicago Cubs signed free agent RHP Jacob Wallace to a minor league contract.”

Wallace had recently been released from the Braves‘ organization.

MLB.com wrote (on June 22): “Columbus Clingstones released RHP Jacob Wallace.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@CubsCentral08: “Cubs signed RHP Jacob Wallace as a minor league free agent. Played in the Rockies and Braves system. Likely goes to Knoxville, we’ll see.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Quietly Sign Recently Released Braves Pitcher

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