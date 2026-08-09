Chicago Cubs Predicted to Sign Star Outfielder to $97.5M Contract

The Chicago Cubs undoubtedly had themselves an eventful 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. They added multiple new players to their roster leading up to the deadline, as they brought in Kevin Gausman, Clay Holmes, Tyrone Taylor, Ryan Zeferjahn, Aaron Civale, and David Peterson. With the Cubs looking to go on a real run this postseason, it is understandable that they were aggressive buyers.

Now, after a busy trade deadline, the Cubs are already being predicted to make a big move in free agency this offseason.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller predicted that the Cubs will end up signing star outfielder Randy Arozarena in free agency this offseason to a six-year, $97.5 million contract.

“But with the Cubs slated to lose both Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki this winter, he would fit seamlessly into that outfield,” Miller wrote about Arozarena. “Prediction: 5 years, $97.5M with the Chicago Cubs.”

Seeing the Cubs being viewed as a potential landing spot for Arozarena is not surprising in the slightest. He is one of the best pending free agent outfielders, and it would make sense for the Cubs to target him if they need to look for an upgrade.

Randy Arozarena Would Be a Major Pickup for the Cubs if Signed

If the Cubs ended up signing Arozarena this offseason, there is no question that he would be a big addition to their roster. The 31-year-old outfielder is a legitimate star who makes an impact in several ways, so he would be a strong pickup for a Cubs team that is looking to be long-term contenders.

Arozarena’s stats from this season show just how much of an impact he can make. In 110 games so far this season with the Seattle Mariners, he has recorded 14 home runs, 20 stolen bases, 49 RBI, and a .279 batting average. This is after he posted 27 home runs, 31 stolen bases, and 76 RBI during the 2025 season with the Mariners. With numbers like these, he would undoubtedly provide the Cubs’ offense with a significant boost next season if signed.

Arozarena also sports a very impressive resume, which adds to his appeal. The eight-year MLB veteran is a three-time All-Star and was named ALCS MVP in 2020. He won the Babe Ruth Award in 2020 and was named AL Rookie of the Year in 2021. With all of this, he has certainly had success during his career and would be a very good player for the Cubs to add to their outfield this offseason.

Cubs Should Not Be Afraid to Make a Bold Move for Arozarena This Offseason

With the Cubs entering the offseason with questions regarding their outfield, it would make sense for them to make a bold move by signing Arozarena to a big deal this offseason. He has continued to make a serious impact as his career carries on and would have the potential to help the Cubs out tremendously if signed.

Arozarena’s strong hitting ability and speed would make him a valuable addition to a Cubs team that wants to continue to have success. It will be interesting to see if they end up being the lucky team that signs him this offseason from here.