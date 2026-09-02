Recent Chicago Cubs Pitcher Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 9-4 loss on Tuesday.

That said, the series is tied up at 1-1.

Recent Cubs Pitcher Suddenly Cut By Current Team

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a recent Cubs pitcher has been designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals.

Nationals Communications wrote: “The Nationals have announced the following roster moves: -Returned James Wood from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day Injured List -Recalled Riley Cornelio from Triple-A Rochester -Designated Tom Cosgrove for assignment”

Cosgrove went 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA in 18 games for the Nationals this year.

Looking At Cosgrove’s Career

Cosgrove was picked in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the San Diego Padres.

Following San Diego, Cosgrove spent part of the 2025 season with the Cubs.

Over 92 career games, the 30-year-old has gone 2-5 with a 4.59 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if anyone claims him.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are in the middle of a very strong season.

They are currently the second-place team in the National League Central with a 78-61 record in 139 games.

Over their last ten games, the Cubs have gone 4-6 (and they are 40-30 in 70 games at home).

Looking At The Nationals Right Now

As for the Nationals, they are the the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 67-74 record in 141 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 33-39 in 72 games at home).

On Wednesday, the Nationals will continue their series with the Atlanta Braves (at home).