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Recent Chicago Cubs Pitcher Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

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WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 08: Tom Cosgrove #34 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park on August 08, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs will continue their series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

They are coming off a 9-4 loss on Tuesday.

That said, the series is tied up at 1-1.

Recent Cubs Pitcher Suddenly Cut By Current Team

GettyTom Cosgrove #34 of the Washington Nationals pitches against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park on August 12, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Also on Wednesday, news came out that a recent Cubs pitcher has been designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals.

Nationals Communications wrote: “The Nationals have announced the following roster moves: -Returned James Wood from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day Injured List -Recalled Riley Cornelio from Triple-A Rochester -Designated Tom Cosgrove for assignment”

Cosgrove went 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA in 18 games for the Nationals this year.

Looking At Cosgrove’s Career

GettyTom Cosgrove #34 and Keibert Ruiz #20 of the Washington Nationals celebrate after a 8-2 victory against the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park on August 08, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Cosgrove was picked in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the San Diego Padres.

Following San Diego, Cosgrove spent part of the 2025 season with the Cubs.

GettyTom Cosgrove #59 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the seventh inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at PETCO Park on September 22, 2023 in San Diego, California.

Over 92 career games, the 30-year-old has gone 2-5 with a 4.59 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if anyone claims him.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs reacts while making a pitching change against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inningat Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are in the middle of a very strong season.

They are currently the second-place team in the National League Central with a 78-61 record in 139 games.

Over their last ten games, the Cubs have gone 4-6 (and they are 40-30 in 70 games at home).

Looking At The Nationals Right Now

GettyThe Washington Nationals celebrate after the 9-5 victory against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park on September 01, 2026 in Washington, DC.

As for the Nationals, they are the the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 67-74 record in 141 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 33-39 in 72 games at home).

On Wednesday, the Nationals will continue their series with the Atlanta Braves (at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recent Chicago Cubs Pitcher Suddenly Cut By Current MLB Team

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