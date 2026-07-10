Recent Chicago Cubs Player Called Up By New Team

Ahead of their three-game series against the New York Yankees, the Washington Nationals are going to select the contract of former Chicago Cubs left-hander Tom Cosgrove, according to The Athletic’s Spencer Nusbaum.

Cosgrove will take the 26-man roster spot of right-hander Brad Lord, whom the Nationals placed on the 15-day injured list on Thursday with left side tightness, according to the team’s transaction log on MLB.com. However, Washington still needs to make a corresponding move, as its 40-man roster is currently full.

Recent Chicago Cubs Player Called Up By Washington Nationals

Cosgrove most recently appeared in the majors with the Chicago Cubs last season. He made just two appearances, allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts across four innings.

Cosgrove elected free agency this past offseason after being outrighted by Chicago. He then signed a minor-league deal with the Houston Astros.

Cosgrove never reached the majors with Houston. The Astros traded the left-hander to the Nationals in exchange for cash on July 3.

The San Diego Padres selected Cosgrove in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Manhattan University in New York, New York. He reached the majors in 2023 with San Diego, posting a remarkable 1.75 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 19 walks over 51 1/3 innings.

Cosgrove failed to repeat his rookie-season success, posting an awful 11.66 ERA with 15 strikeouts and six walks over 14 2/3 innings in 2024. Due to his struggles, Cosgrove spent much of the 2024 season with the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate.

The left-hander began the 2025 season with the Padres’ Triple-A team before being designated for assignment on April 6, 2025. Four days later, San Diego traded Cosgrove to the Cubs for cash.

Washington Nationals Right Now

The Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 8-2 on Wednesday to complete a 2-1 series victory. After an off day on Thursday, Washington will begin a three-game set against the Yankees at Nationals Park at 5:45 p.m. CDT on Friday. Washington has won six of its last 10 games.

The Nationals are exceeding expectations this year, entering Friday with a 48-46 record. However, despite having a winning record, Washington trails the Miami Marlins by four games for the third National League Wild Card spot.

Additionally, the Nationals are in fourth place in a tough National League East Division, sitting seven games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves. The only team in the division with a losing record is the New York Mets, who are 15 games back of the Braves with a poor 40-54 record.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs lost to the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 at Camden Yards on Thursday, but won the first two games of the three-game set. Chicago has won seven of its last 10 games.

The Cubs hold the first NL Wild Card spot with a 52-41 record. They are set to begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park at 6:10 p.m. CDT on Friday.