Recent Chicago Cubs Player Retires After 8 MLB Seasons

Recent Chicago Cubs utilityman Jon Berti announced his retirement on Instagram.

Berti slashed .210/.262/.230 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and 11 stolen bases over 51 games with the Cubs last season.

Former Chicago Cubs Player Jon Berti Announces Retirement

Berti wrote:

“After a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided to retire from professional baseball. It’s been a hell of a journey, full of ups and downs. I’m very grateful for all the opportunities and lessons that baseball has given me over the last 15+ years.

I want to thank the Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, New York Yankees, and Chicago Cubs for giving me a chance to play the game I love professionally. It was an honor to represent such great MLB organizations. Thank you to the Canberra Cavalry for an amazing time playing in Australia. Thank you to Team Italy for allowing me the opportunity to represent my heritage in the 2026 WBC.

Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, and staff. I was very blessed to have so many who helped me throughout my career.

Thank you to all the fans who supported me throughout my journey. I worked hard to represent the organization and city I was playing for. I appreciate all the love along the way.

Thank you to my agent Storm Kirschenbaum and [Ball Players Agency] for all of their support throughout my career. Nick Pietrykowski and Peak Physique Fitness for always preparing me for the next season to come. Couldn’t have done it without you guys.

Last but not least, thank you to all my family and friends who joined me for the ride. All the love and support from my amazing wife, parents, and brothers. I couldn’t have had all the success I did without you all in my corner.

Not bad for an undersized kid from Michigan. I’m excited for what’s to come. Until next time!”

Looking at Jon Berti’s Career

Berti, 36, made his MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018. He appeared in just four games with Toronto.

The utiltiyman spent most of his career with the Miami Marlins. In five seasons with Miami, Berti posted 7.6 bWAR and a .705 OPS across 432 games.

Berti appeared in 25 games with the Yankees in 2024 before joining the Cubs last season.

In his eight years in the majors, Berti posted 8.6 bWAR and a .690 OPS.

He ended his baseball career by representing Team Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He slashed an outstanding .375/.444/.688 with a homer across four games in the tournament.