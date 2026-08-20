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Recent Chicago Cubs Player Retires After 8 MLB Seasons

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 06: Jon Berti #5 of the Chicago Cubs at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on May 06, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Recent Chicago Cubs utilityman Jon Berti announced his retirement on Instagram.

Berti slashed .210/.262/.230 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and 11 stolen bases over 51 games with the Cubs last season.

Former Chicago Cubs Player Jon Berti Announces Retirement

Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 20: Jon Berti #5 of the Chicago Cubs singles during the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Berti wrote:

“After a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided to retire from professional baseball. It’s been a hell of a journey, full of ups and downs. I’m very grateful for all the opportunities and lessons that baseball has given me over the last 15+ years.

I want to thank the Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, New York Yankees, and Chicago Cubs for giving me a chance to play the game I love professionally. It was an honor to represent such great MLB organizations. Thank you to the Canberra Cavalry for an amazing time playing in Australia. Thank you to Team Italy for allowing me the opportunity to represent my heritage in the 2026 WBC.

Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, and staff. I was very blessed to have so many who helped me throughout my career.

Thank you to all the fans who supported me throughout my journey. I worked hard to represent the organization and city I was playing for. I appreciate all the love along the way.

Thank you to my agent Storm Kirschenbaum and [Ball Players Agency] for all of their support throughout my career. Nick Pietrykowski and Peak Physique Fitness for always preparing me for the next season to come. Couldn’t have done it without you guys.

Last but not least, thank you to all my family and friends who joined me for the ride. All the love and support from my amazing wife, parents, and brothers. I couldn’t have had all the success I did without you all in my corner.

Not bad for an undersized kid from Michigan. I’m excited for what’s to come. Until next time!”

Looking at Jon Berti’s Career

2026 World Baseball Classic - Semifinals - Italy v Venezuela

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 16: Jon Berti #1 of Team Italy runs the bases after hitting a single against Team Venezuela in the first inning at loanDepot park on March 16, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Berti, 36, made his MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018. He appeared in just four games with Toronto.

The utiltiyman spent most of his career with the Miami Marlins. In five seasons with Miami, Berti posted 7.6 bWAR and a .705 OPS across 432 games.

Wild Card Series - Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Two

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Jon Berti #5 of the Miami Marlins hits a double during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Berti appeared in 25 games with the Yankees in 2024 before joining the Cubs last season.

In his eight years in the majors, Berti posted 8.6 bWAR and a .690 OPS.

He ended his baseball career by representing Team Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He slashed an outstanding .375/.444/.688 with a homer across four games in the tournament.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Recent Chicago Cubs Player Retires After 8 MLB Seasons

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