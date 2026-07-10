Recent Chicago Cubs Player Reportedly Signs With Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a contract with former Chicago Cubs right-hander Bryse Wilson, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.

It’s unclear if it’s a minor or major league deal. If it’s an MLB deal, the Brewers will need to clear a spot on their 40-man roster.

Recent Chicago Cubs Player Agrees To Deal With Milwaukee Brewers

The Cubs outrighted Wilson to Triple-A earlier this week after designating him for assignment, according to Chicago’s transactions log on MLB.com. The right-hander then elected free agency, allowing the Brewers to sign him.

The Cubs added Wilson via a waiver claim from the Philadelphia Phillies on June 24. Wilson made just one appearance with the Phillies this season, allowing just one hit and one walk over two scoreless innings. He recorded 7 2/3 innings with the Cubs this year, allowing seven earned runs on 12 hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Wilson, 28, has nine years of big-league experience. He made his MLB debut in 2018 with the Atlanta Braves as a 20-year-old.

Wilson posted a 5.90 ERA with 60 strikeouts and 37 walks in 76 1/3 innings across four seasons with Atlanta from 2018-21. The Braves traded Wilson, who served as a starting pitcher with Atlanta, to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the 2021 trade deadline.

Wilson made eight starts for the Pirates in 2021 and 25 appearances (20 starts) in 2022. With Pittsburgh, the right-hander recorded a 5.37 ERA with 102 strikeouts and 42 walks over 156 innings.

The Pirates designated Wilson for assignment during the 2022-23 offseason, and then Pittsburgh traded him to the Brewers for cash. Wilson easily had the best stretch of his MLB career over two seasons with the Brewers, mainly as a reliever, posting a 3.42 ERA with 143 strikeouts and 53 walks in 181 1/3 innings across 87 games (nine starts).

However, Wilson had much greater success in his first season with Milwaukee, posting a 2.58 ERA over 76 2/3 innings. In his second year with the club, he had a 4.04 ERA over 104 2/3 innings.

Wilson elected free agency after being outrighted by the Brewers on Nov. 4, 2024. He then signed a deal with the Chicago White Sox. Wilson posted a 6.65 ERA with 28 strikeouts and 19 walks across 47 1/3 innings with the White Sox in 2025.

In parts of six seasons at the Triple-A level, Wilson has recorded a 4.21 ERA in 337 2/3 innings.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs lost to the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 at Camden Yards on Thursday, but won the first two games of the three-game set. Chicago has won seven of its last 10 games.

The Cubs hold the first NL Wild Card spot with a 52-41 record. They are set to begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park at 6:10 p.m. CDT on Friday.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 at Busch Stadium on Thursday. Milwaukee and St. Louis played a five-game series that included a doubleheader, and the Brewers won four of the five games.

Milwaukee holds a seven-game lead over Chicago for first place in the NL Central with a 59-34 record, the second-best record in MLB. The Brewers are slated to begin a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park at 5:40 p.m. CDT on Friday.