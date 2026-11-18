The Chicago Cubs released 10 players from the organization on Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

Chicago Cubs Announce Release of 10 Players

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer of the Chicago Cubs speaks to the media prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Reyes had been with the Cubs organization since the 2021 offseason.

The right-hander has posted a 7.98 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP with 152 strikeouts over 132 minor-league innings.

The Cubs selected Aschenbeck in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M.

Due to injuries, the southpaw didn’t pitch at all last season. In 2025, he posted a 2.39 ERA with 72 strikeouts over 94 1/3 innings between Single-A and High-A.

Gordon was a 16th-round pick by the Cubs in 2024. He attended college at Virginia Commonwealth.

Because of injuries, Gordon made just two appearances with the Cubs organization, allowing five runs over three innings.

Lopez signed a minor-league contract with Chicago in April 2025.

He posted a 2.59 ERA over 31 1/3 innings across two Dominican Summer League seasons in the Cubs organization.

Santana, 28, had been with the Cubs organization since July 2021.

The right-hander has a career ERA of 3.93 over 405 2/3 innings. He had a 5.61 ERA in 59 1/3 innings at Triple-A Iowa last season.

The Cubs drafted Frank in the 15th round in 2024.

Frank posted a 5.97 ERA in 132 2/3 innings at Single-A over the last two seasons.

Guerrero signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs last January.

The shortstop hit .125/.319/.125 in 72 DSL plate appearances this year.

Romero had been with the Cubs organization since May 2022.

He went 11-19 with a 4.62 ERA and 235 strikeouts over 257 innings with the Cubs organization.

Chicago drafted Scalzo in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He posted a 4.03 ERA over 270 1/3 minor-league innings with the Cubs organization.

The Cubs drafted Stone, who attended Harvard, from the New York Yankees in the Triple-A phase of the 2025 Rule 5 Draft.

He posted a 2.20 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 29 walks over 49 innings with the South Bend Cubs last season.

Looking at the Chicago Cubs’ 2026 Season

Getty SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Cubs finished the season in second place in the National League Central with an 89-73 record. They trailed the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 14 games.

Chicago made the postseason as the second NL Wild Card team. The San Diego Padres swept them 2-0 in the NL Wild Card round at Petco Park.