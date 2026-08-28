Chicago Cubs Release 21-Year-Old Pitcher Amid Reds Series

The Chicago Cubs began a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon.

The Reds won the game 10-8. Game 2 is slated to begin at 1:20 p.m. CDT on Saturday.

In other Cubs news, the Chicago announced the release of a 21-year-old pitcher amid its series with Cincinnati.

Chicago Cubs Announce Release of 21-Year-Old Pitcher Jhon Rosario Amid Reds Series

The Cubs released 21-year-old right-hander Jhon Rosario on Friday.

Via MiLB.com: Myrtle Beach Pelicans released RHP Jhon Rosario.

Looking at Recently Released RHP Jhon Rosario

Rosario was born in San Pedro De Macoris, Dominican Republic, on Sept. 21, 2004.

The Cubs signed Rosario as an international free agent on March 1, 2024.

Rosario pitched at the rookie level in 2024 and 2025. He began the 2026 season at the rookie level and earned a promotion to Single-A Myrtle Beach on June 2.

The right-hander struggled immensely at the Single-A level, posting a 10.25 ERA with a 2.01 WHIP over 26 1/3 innings before being released.

In his three seasons in the minors, Rosario has posted a 6.31 ERA with a 1.71 WHIP and 73 strikeouts over 77 innings.

Looking at the Chicago Cubs Right Now

The Cubs’ record dropped to 76-59 after Friday’s loss to the Reds. They are now 7 1/2 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central and hold a 1 1/2-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for the first National League Wild Card spot.

The Cubs have lost their last three games. Before Friday’s game against Cincinnati, Chicago lost two in a row to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After Saturday afternoon’s game against the Reds, the Cubs will wrap up the series with a Sunday night baseball game, which will be broadcast on NBC.

Then, the Cubs will host the Brewers for a four-game set starting on Monday.