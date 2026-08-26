Chicago Cubs Announce Release Of 25-Year-Old Pitcher Before Reds Series

The Chicago Cubs are set to begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field at 1:20 p.m. CDT on Friday.

The Cubs are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Before the Reds series, the Cubs quietly announced the release of a 25-year-old pitcher from their organization.

Chicago Cubs Release 25-Year-Old Pitcher Before Reds Series

Via MiLB.com: South Bend Cubs released RHP Jose Romero.

Romero had been with the Cubs for his entire professional career.

The right-hander signed a minor-league contract with Chicago on Oct. 15, 2020, out of Venezuela.

Romero had a solid 2021 season at the rookie level, posting a 2.67 ERA with 42 strikeouts over 30 1/3 innings.

He posted a 2.01 ERA over 22 1/3 innings in rookie ball in 2022. He struggled in his first stint at Single-A, allowing 12 earned runs over two innings.

Then, in 2023, Romero bounced back by posting a strong 2.77 ERA with 68 strikeouts over 48 2/3 innings at the Single-A level.

He struggled upon earning a promotion to High-A, recording a 4.70 ERA over 51 2/3 innings in 2024.

Romero missed the entire 2025 season and the beginning of the 2026 season due to an injury.

After returning from the IL this year, Romero recorded a 12.54 ERA over 9 1/3 innings in rookie ball and a 10.24 ERA over 9 2/3 innings in High-A.

Chicago Cubs Right Now

Chicago has lost six of its last 10 games.

Before the Diamondbacks series, the Cubs lost two of three games to the Seattle Mariners.

The Cubs are the first National League Wild Card team with a 76-58 record.

In the NL Central, the Cubs are six games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.