Chicago Cubs Announce Release Of 25-Year-Old Pitcher Before Reds Series

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 23: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 23, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Before the Reds series, the Cubs quietly announced the release of a 25-year-old pitcher from their organization.
Chicago Cubs Release 25-Year-Old Pitcher Before Reds Series
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 02: A hat and glove of a Chicago Cubs player in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Romero had been with the Cubs for his entire professional career.
GettyCHICAGO, IL – JUNE 08: The glove, hat and glasses of Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs rests in the dugout during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on June 8, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Pirates 3-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
The right-hander signed a minor-league contract with Chicago on Oct. 15, 2020, out of Venezuela.
Romero had a solid 2021 season at the rookie level, posting a 2.67 ERA with 42 strikeouts over 30 1/3 innings.
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 26: A hat and glove sit on the bench in the Chicago Cubs dugout during the Cubs game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
He posted a 2.01 ERA over 22 1/3 innings in rookie ball in 2022. He struggled in his first stint at Single-A, allowing 12 earned runs over two innings.
Then, in 2023, Romero bounced back by posting a strong 2.77 ERA with 68 strikeouts over 48 2/3 innings at the Single-A level.
GettyCINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 29: A view of the Chicago Cubs hat and glove during the MLB game the Cincinnati Reds on September 29, 2007 at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Cubs defeadted the Reds 4-0. (Photo by: Mark Lyons/Getty Images)
He struggled upon earning a promotion to High-A, recording a 4.70 ERA over 51 2/3 innings in 2024.
Romero missed the entire 2025 season and the beginning of the 2026 season due to an injury.
After returning from the IL this year, Romero recorded a 12.54 ERA over 9 1/3 innings in rookie ball and a 10.24 ERA over 9 2/3 innings in High-A.
Chicago Cubs Right Now
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 23: Pete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates his two-run home run with Michael Busch #29 during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 23, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Chicago has lost six of its last 10 games.
Before the Diamondbacks series, the Cubs lost two of three games to the Seattle Mariners.
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 24: Carson Kelly #15 of the Chicago Cubs high fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on August 24, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Cubs are the first National League Wild Card team with a 76-58 record.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Chicago Cubs Announce Release Of 25-Year-Old Pitcher Before Reds Series