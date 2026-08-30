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Chicago Cubs Release 35-Year-Old Pitcher Before Brewers Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 01: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs speaks with the media following game two of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field on October 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Ahead of the series, they announced that they had officially released Hoby Milner.

MLB.com wrote (on August 30): “Chicago Cubs released LHP Hoby Milner.”

GettyHoby Milner #41 of the Chicago Cubs talks with Carson Kelly #15 against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Milner had been in the middle of his first season with the Cubs.

He went 1-0 with a 3.53 ERA in 38 games.

Looking At Milner

GettyHoby Milner #41 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Milner was picked in the 7th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He has spent 10 seasons at the MLB level.

In addition to the Cubs, Milner has also had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels.

GettyHoby Milner #41 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field on September 9, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

Over 405 career games, Milner has gone 14-9 with a 3.80 ERA.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

GettyPete Crow-Armstrong #4 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates his third home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field on August 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 77-59 record in 136 games.

They are finishing their series with the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday (at home).

Over their last ten games, the Cubs have gone 4-6 (and they are 39-28 in 67 games at Wrigley Field).

GettyCarson Kelly #15 of the Chicago Cubs high fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on August 24, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Following four games with the Brewers, the Cubs will visit the Miami Marlins on Friday.

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

GettyJake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at American Family Field on August 22, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As for the Brewers, they are in the middle of an outstanding year.

They are the top team in the National League Central with an 85-52 record in 137 games.

Over their last ten games, the Brewers have gone 7-3 (and they are 38-27 in 65 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Release 35-Year-Old Pitcher Before Brewers Series

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