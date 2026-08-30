Chicago Cubs Release 35-Year-Old Pitcher Before Brewers Series

On Monday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Ahead of the series, they announced that they had officially released Hoby Milner.

MLB.com wrote (on August 30): “Chicago Cubs released LHP Hoby Milner.”

Milner had been in the middle of his first season with the Cubs.

He went 1-0 with a 3.53 ERA in 38 games.

Looking At Milner

Milner was picked in the 7th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He has spent 10 seasons at the MLB level.

In addition to the Cubs, Milner has also had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels.

Over 405 career games, Milner has gone 14-9 with a 3.80 ERA.

Looking At The Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 77-59 record in 136 games.

They are finishing their series with the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday (at home).

Over their last ten games, the Cubs have gone 4-6 (and they are 39-28 in 67 games at Wrigley Field).

Following four games with the Brewers, the Cubs will visit the Miami Marlins on Friday.

Looking At The Brewers Right Now

As for the Brewers, they are in the middle of an outstanding year.

They are the top team in the National League Central with an 85-52 record in 137 games.

Over their last ten games, the Brewers have gone 7-3 (and they are 38-27 in 65 games on the road).