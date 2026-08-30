CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 01: Manager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs speaks with the media following game two of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field on October 01, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Over 405 career games, Milner has gone 14-9 with a 3.80 ERA.
Looking At The Cubs Right Now
The Cubs are the second-place team in the National League Central with a 77-59 record in 136 games.
They are finishing their series with the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday (at home).
Over their last ten games, the Cubs have gone 4-6 (and they are 39-28 in 67 games at Wrigley Field).
Following four games with the Brewers, the Cubs will visit the Miami Marlins on Friday.
Looking At The Brewers Right Now
As for the Brewers, they are in the middle of an outstanding year.
They are the top team in the National League Central with an 85-52 record in 137 games.
Over their last ten games, the Brewers have gone 7-3 (and they are 38-27 in 65 games on the road).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
0 Comments
On Monday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.Ahead of the series, they announced that they had officially released Hoby Milner.MLB.com wrote (on August 30): “Chicago Cubs released LHP Hoby Milner.”Milner had been in the middle of his first season with the Cubs.He went 1-0 with […]
Chicago Cubs Release 35-Year-Old Pitcher Before Brewers Series