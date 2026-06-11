Chicago Cubs Release 6-Year MLB Player During Rockies Series

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

The Cubs have lost each of the first two games in the series, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

Chicago Cubs Release 6-Year MLB Player

Earlier in the week, the Cubs announced the news that they have released Jeff Brigham from their organization.

Brigham did not appear in a game for the Cubs.

MLB.com wrote (on June 9): “Iowa Cubs released RHP Jeff Brigham.”

Looking At Brigham’s MLB Career