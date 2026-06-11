NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Jeff Brigham #43 of the New York Mets reacts after a double play ended the tenth inning against the Texas Rangers with the bases loaded at Citi Field on August 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
The Cubs have lost each of the first two games in the series, so they will look to avoid getting swept.
Chicago Cubs Release 6-Year MLB Player
GettyPitcher Jeff Brigham #40 of the Chicago Cubs poses for a portrait during photo day at Sloan Park on February 17, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.
Earlier in the week, the Cubs announced the news that they have released Jeff Brigham from their organization.
Brigham did not appear in a game for the Cubs.
MLB.com wrote (on June 9): “Iowa Cubs released RHP Jeff Brigham.”
Looking At Brigham’s MLB Career
GettyRelief pitcher Jeff Brigham #34 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 09, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs will finish their series with the Colorado Rockies in Denver.The Cubs have lost each of the first two games in the series, so they will look to avoid getting swept.Chicago Cubs Release 6-Year MLB PlayerEarlier in the week, the Cubs announced the news that they have released Jeff Brigham […]
Chicago Cubs Release 6-Year MLB Player During Rockies Series