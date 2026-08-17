Chicago Cubs Release 6-Year MLB Player Before White Sox Series

The Chicago Cubs are set to begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field at 7:05 p.m. CDT on Monday.

Before Monday’s game, the Cubs announced they released a six-year MLB player from their organization.

Chicago Cubs Release 6-Year MLB Player Josh Fleming Before White Sox Series

From MLB.com: “Iowa Cubs released LHP Josh Fleming.”

The Cubs signed Fleming back on July 8 after he had been released by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The left-hander recorded a 3.44 ERA over 18 1/3 innings with Triple-A Iowa before being released.

Fleming made just one appearance with Toronto this year, allowing four earned runs over three innings.

He signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays back in February.

Looking at Josh Fleming

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Fleming in the fifth round (No. 139 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Webster.

Fleming made his MLB debut with the Rays in 2020. He posted a 2.78 ERA over 32 1/3 innings in his rookie season.

Fleming threw 5 2/3 innings over two appearances for the Rays in the 2020 postseason.

The southpaw had a rough 2021 season, recording a 5.09 ERA over 104 1/3 innings.

Fleming pitched for the Rays through the 2023 season.

The Philadelphia Phillies claimed Fleming off waivers from the Rays in Nov. 2023. The left-hander elected free agency less than two weeks later.

In the 2023-24 offseason, Fleming signed a minor-league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh designated Fleming for assignment in late July 2024 after he recorded a 4.02 ERA over 31 1/3 innings for the club. The Mariners signed him after he elected free agency.

Fleming never appeared in the majors for the Mariners. He rejoined the organization on another minor-league deal after the 2024 season. His lone outing with the Blue Jays this year marked his first appearance since 2024