Chicago Cubs Release 6-Year MLB Player Before White Sox Series

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 07: Craig Counsell #11 manager of the Chicago Cubs talks with members of the media prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Before Monday’s game, the Cubs announced they released a six-year MLB player from their organization.
Chicago Cubs Release 6-Year MLB Player Josh Fleming Before White Sox Series
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – APRIL 6: Josh Fleming #26 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on April 6, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
The Cubs signed Fleming back on July 8 after he had been released by the Toronto Blue Jays.
GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Josh Fleming #35 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The left-hander recorded a 3.44 ERA over 18 1/3 innings with Triple-A Iowa before being released.
Fleming made just one appearance with Toronto this year, allowing four earned runs over three innings.
He signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays back in February.
Looking at Josh Fleming
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 6: Josh Fleming #28 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the eighth inning during the game against the New York Mets at PNC Park on July 6, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
The Tampa Bay Rays selected Fleming in the fifth round (No. 139 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Webster.
Fleming made his MLB debut with the Rays in 2020. He posted a 2.78 ERA over 32 1/3 innings in his rookie season.
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 16: Starting pitcher Josh Fleming #28 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on June 16, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Fleming threw 5 2/3 innings over two appearances for the Rays in the 2020 postseason.
The southpaw had a rough 2021 season, recording a 5.09 ERA over 104 1/3 innings.
Fleming pitched for the Rays through the 2023 season.
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 29: Josh Fleming #28 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the seventh inning during a game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on March 29, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/Getty Images)
The Philadelphia Phillies claimed Fleming off waivers from the Rays in Nov. 2023. The left-hander elected free agency less than two weeks later.
In the 2023-24 offseason, Fleming signed a minor-league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 17: Josh Fleming #19 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 17, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Pittsburgh designated Fleming for assignment in late July 2024 after he recorded a 4.02 ERA over 31 1/3 innings for the club. The Mariners signed him after he elected free agency.
Fleming never appeared in the majors for the Mariners. He rejoined the organization on another minor-league deal after the 2024 season. His lone outing with the Blue Jays this year marked his first appearance since 2024
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Chicago Cubs Release 6-Year MLB Player Before White Sox Series