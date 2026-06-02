Chicago Cubs Release 7-Year MLB Player Before Athletics Series

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Athletics at Wrigley Field.

They had the day off on Monday following a series with the St. Louis Cardinals (in Missouri).

Chicago Cubs Release 7-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series with the Athletics, the Cubs released Yacksel Ríos from their organization (via MiLB.com).

He appeared in one game for the Cubs this season.

In Triple-A, Ríos has gone 0-3 with a 4.24 ERA in 11 games for the Iowa Cubs.

Ríos’ MLB Career

Ríos was picked in the 12th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In that span, Ríos went 4-2 with a 6.38 ERA in 53 games.

Following the Phillies, Ríos had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics (and Cubs).

The 32-year-old has gone 8-2 with a 6.21 ERA in 93 career games (over seven seasons).

It will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on Ríos before the end of the 2026 season.

He could provide good pitching depth for an organization.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs come into Tuesday’s series with the Athletics as the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 32-28 record in 60 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 18-11 in 29 games at home).

Following the Athletics, the Cubs will play their next series with the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Wrigley Field.

Last season, they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.