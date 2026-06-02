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Chicago Cubs Release 7-Year MLB Player Before Athletics Series

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WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 21: Pitcher Yacksel Rios #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on August 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Chicago Cubs will open up a series with the Athletics at Wrigley Field.

They had the day off on Monday following a series with the St. Louis Cardinals (in Missouri).

Chicago Cubs Release 7-Year MLB Player

GettyYacksel Rios #75 of Team Puerto Rico reacts after the fifth inning of the game against Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals at loanDepot park on March 17, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Ahead of their series with the Athletics, the Cubs released Yacksel Ríos from their organization (via MiLB.com).

He appeared in one game for the Cubs this season.

In Triple-A, Ríos has gone 0-3 with a 4.24 ERA in 11 games for the Iowa Cubs.

Ríos’ MLB Career

GettyYacksel Rios #75 of Team Puerto Rico reacts after the fifth inning of the game against Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals at loanDepot park on March 17, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Ríos was picked in the 12th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In that span, Ríos went 4-2 with a 6.38 ERA in 53 games.

GettyYacksel Rios #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the fourth inning during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park on July 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Dodgers won 7-6.

Following the Phillies, Ríos had stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics (and Cubs).

The 32-year-old has gone 8-2 with a 6.21 ERA in 93 career games (over seven seasons).

GettyYacksel Rios #75 of the Boston Red Sox throws to first during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on June 27, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

It will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on Ríos before the end of the 2026 season.

He could provide good pitching depth for an organization.

Cubs Right Now

GettyManager Craig Counsell #11 of the Chicago Cubs reacts during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cubs come into Tuesday’s series with the Athletics as the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 32-28 record in 60 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 18-11 in 29 games at home).

Following the Athletics, the Cubs will play their next series with the San Francisco Giants on Friday at Wrigley Field.

Last season, they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chicago Cubs Release 7-Year MLB Player Before Athletics Series

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